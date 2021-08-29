FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

North Mississippi has 60s... good for them! Meanwhile, still 70s on the coast. Will we even notice a drop in humidity today? Plus, your holiday weekend outlook. It was hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. A cold front is moving through South Mississippi today, and it has sparked some showers and thunderstorms as it moves south. The front doesn’t have much cooler air behind it, so the temperature changes will be most noticeable in the morning hours. Tonight, lows will drop into the lower 70s and upper 60s into early Friday. The humidity will take a slight drop as well. Heading into the Labor Day weekend, rain chances will be slim through the weekend. By Labor Day Monday afternoon/evening, rain chances become more likely.