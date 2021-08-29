Cancel
FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

By Chris Still
WRDW-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh pressure will remain anchored over Georgia and the Carolinas through Monday keeping rain chances very low and temperatures quite high. The average high temperature for this date is 91 degrees, but temperatures will be several degrees above average through Monday. Highs this afternoon will be in the middle 90s with afternoon storm chances near zero. Winds will be out of the southeast between 3 to 7 mph.

State
Georgia State
