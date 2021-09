August was another solid month for the South African (SA) equity market (FTSE/JSE Capped SWIX +2% MoM) with the local bourse ending the month +20% YTD when measured in US dollar terms. Stocks geared towards the domestic economy were the stars of the show in August (+12% MoM), as a slew of results showed the companies comfortably exceeding expectations. Local banks were amongst the best performers with the FTSE/JSE SA Banks Index up 15% MoM as earnings reports showed that the local banks were able to unwind impairments much faster than initially expected, with credit losses tracking well below expectations. This even though 2Q21 employment data, released during the month were worse than expected, with the unemployment rate setting another record high of 34.4%. The rand was marginally stronger against the US dollar in August (+0.6% MoM) which added to the woes of the largest domestically listed companies with predominantly ex-SA earnings.