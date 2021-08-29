Valaida Snow • Swing Is The Thing

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleValaida Snow (1904-56) had a unique life. While she was the second significant female trumpeter in jazz history (following Dolly Jones), in reality she was a strong talent who simply deserved to be called a top-notch swing soloist. She was also a singer, an arranger, a dancer, and a colorful personality. If Valaida were around today, she might have been a media superstar, but back in the 1930s she had to move to Europe to gain some of the fame that she deserved, and she stayed abroad a little too long.

