Valaida Snow • Swing Is The Thing

As a collector of 78 RPM records for a quarter century, I have learned to flip through bins with a certain precision, making split second judgments about what deserves a closer look, choosing what goes into the maybe pile or what gets flipped past. My tastes are my own, but I have found pausing on labels like Cameo and Perfect gets me in the ballpark. I’ve also found that oddball jazz referencing band names should go straight to the buy pile. A lot of these turn out to be, as Wikipedia puts it, “the moderately jazz-influenced peppy dance band style called ‘Collegiate Hot’ that to many people exemplifies the music of the ‘Roaring Twenties.’” So when I heard about Collegiate by the Original Cornell Syncopators, my ears perked up.