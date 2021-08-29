Cancel
Biden, first lady pay respects to American troops killed in Afghanistan attack

By Jordan Smith
fox10phoenix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden met Sunday with the families of the 13 U.S. troops killed in Thursday’s suicide attack near the Kabul Airport. Their remains returned to U.S. soil at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. The Bidens met privately with their relatives and then attended the "dignified transfer," a military ritual of receiving the remains of those killed in foreign combat.

U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
MilitaryBBC

General Mark Milley admits 'anger and pain' over Afghanistan

Joe Biden's top military adviser, General Mark Milley, said he understood the "anger and pain" felt by grieving families and veterans who served against a "ruthless enemy" in the two-decade conflict. "I've walked the patrols, been blown up, shot at, RPG-ed, and everything else," he told reporters. He'd also lost...
Public SafetyClayton News Daily

The Taliban knocked on her door 3 times. The fourth time, they killed her

Najia was at home with her three young sons and daughter in a small village in northern Afghanistan when Taliban fighters knocked on their door. Najia's daughter Manizha, 25, knew they were coming -- her mother had told her they'd done the same thing the previous three days, demanding that she cook food for up to 15 fighters.
Foreign Policystardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

Fox’s Lara Logan Claims People Who Criticize Biden and Support the Troops Risk Being Jailed By the FBI

When the hosts of Fox’s Outnumbered discussed a Florida diner refusing to serve Joe Biden supporters, the conversation centered mostly on the “rage” the owner feels over Afghanistan. But when it came to Fox Nation host Lara Logan‘s turn, the conversation took a turn itself, and a dark one, when she suggested that simply supporting the troops represents grounds for arrest and indefinite detention by the FBI.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

The Story Of The Mysterious White 727 That Appeared In Kabul After The Bombing Of Abbey Gate

The old 727 showing up among the military transports at Kabul International drew a lot of interest among flight trackers and open-source intel gurus. The evacuation of Kabul is like none other in history. With open-source intelligence tools abound, including daily satellite images, flight tracking, and even a live camera feed overwatching Hamid Karzai International Airport, the average person can keep tabs on this historic event and unprecedented multi-national military operation in their own homes. In the panopticon that is today's internet age, peculiarities stand out. One such surprise was seeing a gleaming-white, but quite geriatric 727-200 appear on Kabul's ragged skyline, landing at the under siege airport amongst the constant flow of C-17s, A400Ms, C-130s, a few modern airliners, and other usual suspects.
MilitaryWashington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Students back away from Biden amid Afghanistan crisis: 'Bit of a disaster'

Amid the fallout from what President Biden described as a "messy" withdrawal from Afghanistan, students are now backing away from the progressive administration. Students at George Mason University appeared conflicted when asked questions by Campus Reform about how they thought the 46th president was fairing eight months into his presidency.
PoliticsNewsweek

Osama bin Laden Told His Team, the Hell with Taliban Leader Mullah Omar

In this series, Newsweek maps the road to 9/11 as it happened 20 years ago, day by day. Mohammed Atta called Ramzi Bin al-Shibh in Germany on August 29 and told him the exact date for the upcoming attacks: September 11. Atta and Marwan al-Shehhi had purchased tickets for their flights, with the four teams following; then all the teams started going through their final arrangements to gather near their embarking airports: Boston Logan, Washington Dulles, and Newark.

