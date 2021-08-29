Cancel
Brusheez Kids’ Electric Toothbrush for just $13.99 + shipping!

By Crystal Paine
moneysavingmom.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday only (8/29), Zulily has the popular Brusheez Kids’ Electric Toothbrush on sale for $13.99! Choose from several different fun varieties!. Brusheez sent us a toothbrush to try, and Kierstyn has been obsessed with it! 😉 She carries it around with her all the time. She is SO excited about...

New Balance Kid’s Shoes just 2 for $50 shipped!

Do your kids need shoes? This is a fantastic deal on New Balance Kid’s Shoes!. Right now, Joe’s New Balance is offering Kid’s Shoes on sale 2 for $50 shipped when you buy 2 pairs and use the promo code BRANDCYCLE at checkout!. There are tons of shoes included in...
Muk Luks Leggings for just $6.24 each + shipping!

Need to stock up on leggings for the fall? Don’t miss this great deal to get this 4-pack of Muk Luks Leggings for just $24.99! That’s only $6.24 per pair of leggings!. Choose from two color palettes. Shipping starts at $5.99. But if you place one order today, the rest...
Thermos FUNtainer 12-Ounce Kids’ Straw Bottles for just $11.99!

Amazon has some great savings on Thermos FUNtainers right now!. As a deal idea, you can grab these THERMOS FUNTAINER 12 Ounce Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Kids Straw Bottles for just $11.99!. This is a great time to grab one for the new school year. Sign up for a free...
Sweet Sheet Sets only $13.99 + shipping!

Zulily has Sweet Sheet Sets for just $13.99 today! Choose from lots of cute styles. Shipping starts at $5.99. But if you place one order today, the rest of your orders will ship for FREE through 11:59 p.m. PT tonight!
Gadget Flow

Willo Essential Kit kids’ toothbrushing robot improves children’s oral hygiene routine

Encouraging children to regularly clean their teeth can seem like a challenge. And how do you know that they’re cleaning thoroughly enough? Fortunately, the Willo Essential Kit kids’ toothbrushing robot is a parent’s solution to their child’s oral hygiene dilemmas. Your child just needs to place this smart automated brushing system into their mouth, and it’ll remove plaque and stains with ease. Best of all, it’s an anxiety-free approach for kids between 6 and 17 since it’s so simple to use. Moreover, this kids’ toothbrushing robot connects to an app where you can track their brushing technique and even receive tips. With a range of mouthpiece sizes, this is suitable for up to 5 family members. Finally, this kit includes a mouthpiece and 2 rinse pods per child. You’ll also receive replacements every 3 months.
Toddler & Kid’s Cozy Coats only $17.99 + shipping!

Do your kids need coats for winter? This is a great deal!. Zulily has these Toddler & Kid’s Cozy Coats for just $17.99 right now!. There are several styles and colors to choose from. Shipping starts at $5.99. But if you place one order today, the rest of your orders...
Toddler & Kid’s Everyday Go-Tos only $4.99!

Don’t miss this HUGE sale on Toddler & Kid’s Everyday Go-Tos for just $4.99!. Zulily is having a huge sale on Toddler & Kid’s Everyday Go-Tos and everything is just $4.99!. Choose from jeans, tees, sweatshirts, dresses, leggings and more. Great time to stock up on kid’s clothes!. Shipping starts...
Huge Character-Inspired Coloring Sheet only $8.99 + shipping!

These Huge Character-Inspired Coloring Sheets looks like so much fun!. Jane has these Huge Character-Inspired Coloring Sheets for just $8.99 right now!. Shipping is $3.99 for the first sheet and $1.99 for each additional sheet shipped within the same order. Psst! We love Jane! Looking for other great Jane deals?...
Backpacks from EAST WEST USA only $7.99 + shipping!

Looking for a deal on a backpack? You can get these for under $8 today!. Zulily has these Backpacks From EAST WEST USA for just $7.99 today! Choose from several color options. Shipping starts at $5.99. But if you place one order today, the rest of your orders will ship for FREE through 11:59 p.m. PT tonight!
Beaded Bracelets with Messages only $5.99 + shipping!

These Beaded Bracelets are so beautiful and would make lovely gifts!. Today only, Zulily has these Beaded Bracelets with Messages for just $5.99!. There are so many beautiful designs and messages to choose from. Perfect for moms, friends, daughters, yourself and more. Shipping starts at $5.99. But if you place...
ORBIT Bubblemint Sugarfree Gum Bag, 180 Pieces only $3.47 shipped!

Here’s a great stock up deal on ORBIT Bubblemint Gum!. Amazon has this ORBIT Bubblemint Sugarfree Gum, 8.8-Ounce Resealable Bag, 180 Pieces for just $3.47 shipped when you checkout through Subscribe & Save!. That’s a great stock up deal on gum!. Note: Once your order ships, you can go into...
MUK LUKS Women’s Boots only $22.99 + shipping!

These MUK LUKS Women’s Boots are perfect for cold days!. Today only, Zulily has these MUK LUKS Women’s Boots for just $22.99! Choose from several styles and colors. Shipping starts at $5.99. But if you place one order today, the rest of your orders will ship for FREE through 11:59 p.m. PT tonight!
LEGO Advent Calendars as low as $29.99 + Exclusive Extra 10% off!

Get a start on Christmas shopping with this sale on LEGO Advent Calendars!. Zulily is having a sale on LEGO Advent Calendars today! Plus, when you shop through our link, you will save an extra 10% off at checkout!. There are five options and prices start at just $29.99. Shipping...
itechpost.com

How FOSOO APEX ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSH whiten your teeth with its unique features

Have you ever had yellowish color in your teeth? Do you feel what makes teeth fall and decolorization? Well, it's the common problem most people have. It's because of improper care of your teeth. If you're still worried about this problem of toothache or being ashamed of rotten smell coming from your mouth while laughing, you're no longer exposed to this problem. FOSOO company provides different oral products to counter that situation.
Toddler and Kid’s Rain Boots as low as $12.99!

Do your kids need rain boots? This is a great deal!. Amazon has Toddler and Kid’s Rain Boots for 50% off right now! No promo code needed – the price will automatically drop at checkout. There are lots of colors to choose from and prices are as low as $12.99...
Makeup 360 Degree Rotation Organizer only $10.99!

Wow! This is a great deal on this highly rated Makeup 360 Degree Rotation Organizer!. Amazon has this Makeup 360 Degree Rotation Organizer for just $10.99 when you clip the $10 off e-coupon!. This is perfect for storing your cosmetics, skin care and more. Sign up for a free trial...

