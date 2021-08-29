OT...weekend in Nashville advice needed

Country music legend Loretta Lynn is mourning the loss of the long-time foreman at her ranch in Tennessee after he was carried away by flood waters. Wayne Spears was one of at least 22 people killed in devastating flash floods triggered by record rainfalls in Humphreys County. Spears died on Saturday after he went to check on the animals at the Lynn ranch in Hurricane Mills. “He took such good care of things here on the ranch for us. He’s one of us and the whole Lynn family is heartbroken,” Lynn, 89, wrote on Facebook. Tribute was also paid on the ranch’s official Facebook page: “Eventually we’ll rebuild our community, our ranch, our lives and our homes. But only God could build a man like Wayne Spears. There’s just no replacing that. May he rest in peace.”