Former Heisman winner tabs Uiagalelei as 'strongest contender' for 2021 Heisman

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
 5 days ago

A former Heisman Trophy winner and current ESPN analyst is high on Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei when it comes to the 2021 Heisman race.

Robert Griffin III said during ESPN’s Heisman Trophy Preview Show that he believes Uiagalelei has a good shot to take home what would be Clemson’s first-ever Heisman.

“In my opinion, the strongest contender is a guy they call ‘Big Cinco’ — D.J. Uiagalelei,” said Griffin, who captured the Heisman as Baylor’s quarterback in 2011 and recently joined ESPN as a college football and NFL analyst.

“Yes, (Oklahoma quarterback) Spencer Rattler has all the hype, he’s got all the NIL money you can dream of, and Sam Howell is the savior at North Carolina. But D.J. Uiagalelei has shown that he can throw it and run it all over the field against competition that Clemson has routinely dominated. They’ve got to beat Georgia to start off the year, but if they do that, the table is set for this D.J. to keep the music playing in Death Valley.”

Uiagalelei enters 2021 following an impressive true freshman campaign in which he completed 78-of-117 passes for 914 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions over 10 games (two starts). The California native also enters this season having recorded 28 carries for 60 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

