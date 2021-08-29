Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Expedition discovers island believed world's northernmost

By Via AP news wire
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MVLHb_0bgM9Azm00

A team of Arctic researchers from Denmark say they accidentally discovered what they believe is the world’s northernmost island located off Greenland s coast.

The scientists from the University of Copenhagen initially thought they had arrived at Oodaaq, an island discovered by a Danish survey team in 1978, to collect samples during an expedition that was conducted in July.

They instead wound up on an undiscovered island further north.

“We were convinced that the island we were standing on was Oodaaq, which until then was registered as the world’s northernmost island,” said expedition leader Morten Rasch of the university’s department of geosciences and natural resource management.

“But when I posted photos of the island and its coordinates on social media, a number of American island hunters went crazy and said that it couldn’t be true,” he said in a statement on Friday.

“Island hunters” are known as adventurers whose hobby it is to search for unknown islands.

The yet-to-be-named island is 780 meters (about 850 yards) north of Oodaaq, an island off Cape Morris Jesup, the northernmost point of Greenland and one of the most northerly points of land on Earth.

The tiny island, apparently discovered as a result of shifting pack ice, is about 30 by 60 meters (about 100 by 200 feet) in size and rises to about three to four meters (10 to 13 feet) above sea level, the university said. The research team reportedly doesn't consider the discovery to be a result of climate change and has allegedly proposed naming the island Qeqertaq Avannarleq, which means “the northernmost island” in Greenlandic.

The island consists primarily of small mounds of silt and gravel, according to Rasch. He said it may be the result of a major storm that, with the help of the sea, gradually pushed material from the seabed together until an island formed. The island isn't expected to exist a long time, Danish researchers believe.

“No one knows how long it will remain. In principle, it could disappear as soon as a powerful new storm hits,” Rasch said.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

229K+
Followers
106K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenland#Arctic#Earth#Expedition#Oodaaq#Danish#American#Cape Morris Jesup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Sciencedeseret.com

Scientists find 6 mysterious structures hidden beneath a Greenland ice sheet

Scientists have suggested there are multiple mysterious structures hidden beneath the Greenland ice sheet. Per Space.com, radar and other technologies have helped scientists discover what’s sitting below Greenland’s ice sheet, which is about 9,800 feet thick. “These new tools reveal a complex, invisible landscape that holds clues to the past...
WildlifeThe Independent

‘Insane’ alien-looking creature found in depths of the Pacific Ocean

A newly discovered glass sponge species has been dubbed the "E.T. sponge” due to its resemblance to the famous film character. Found in the depths of the Pacific Ocean, the sponge’s scientific name in Latin is “Advehena magnifica”, which translates to “magnificent alien”. Two large holes in the creature's body...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

This country could be wiped off the map by climate change

The South Pacific country of Tuvalu could be wiped off the map within a few hundred years, according to a new climate report. The deep dive into the effects and future of global warming was published by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change on 9 August, ahead of the COP26 conference due to be held in Glasgow in October.
Aerospace & DefenseTODAY.com

Researchers reveal key discovery in Bermuda Triangle: Wreckage 'has a story to tell'

It's a mystery that has endured for 76 years in a fabled area that many sailors and aviators have long said contains supernatural forces we don't understand. On Dec. 5, 1945, 14 airmen flying five World War II torpedo bombers called Avengers took off from Naval Air Station Fort Lauderdale on a routine training mission over the Bermuda Triangle and were never seen again. The U.S. Navy even sent a Martin Mariner search plane out at the time to find the missing aircraft, and that plane and it's crew of 13 also disappeared.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

Paleontologists unearth ‘savage’ flying creature in Australia

The newly named Thapunngaka shawi is the biggest flying reptile ever discovered in the Land Down Under. With a wingspan measuring an impressive 22ft (7m) and with rows of 40 razor-sharp teeth, researchers believe this is the closest palaeontologists will ever come to finding a real-life dragon. The prehistoric pterosaur would have soared through the skies above a vast inland sea once covering outback Australia.
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find what triggered the rapid climate change 55 million years ago on Earth

Scientists have uncovered a fascinating new insight into what caused one of the most rapid and dramatic instances of climate change in the history of the Earth. A team of researchers, led by Dr Sev Kender from the University of Exeter, have made a pivotal breakthrough in the cause behind the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM) – an extreme global warming event that lasted for around 150 thousand years which saw significant temperature rises.
Alaska StateNew York Post

Three volcanoes are erupting simultaneously on Alaskan island chain

Three volcanoes on a remote Alaskan island chain have been erupting simultaneously for almost two weeks. The eruptions do not pose a threat to any nearby community due to the location of the Aleutian island chain, an 800-mile stretch of islands that ring the Bering Sea. The eruption started almost two weeks ago and have steadily grown stronger, but they do not yet pose a concern to experts.
ScienceInverse

The Earth’s core is even weirder than scientists realized

More than 5,000 kilometers beneath us, Earth’s solid metal inner core wasn’t discovered until 1936. Almost a century later, we’re still struggling to answer basic questions about when and how it first formed. These aren’t easy puzzles to solve. We can’t directly sample the inner core, so the key to...
SciencePosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Video: Monstrous Ancient 'Dragon' Discovered

Researchers in Australia have discovered the remains of an ancient and rather monstrous-looking flying reptile that has been likened to a dragon. The menacing creature was reportedly identified by way of a three-foot-long skull that was unearthed in North West Queensland. Given the scientific name Thapunngaka shawi, the pterosaur boasted a whopping 23-foot wingspan and its menacing maw contained approximately 40 teeth.
WildlifePosted by
SlashGear

Ancient frozen lions found amazingly well preserved, fur and all

A pair of frozen lions were shown in a recently published study showing shockingly good preservation of remains. Radiocarbon dating shows one lion “Boris” lived more than 43,000 years ago, while the other, “Sparta”, was last walking the planet around 28,000 years ago. The younger of the two lions is believed to be one of the most well preserved ice age animals ever recovered by human researchers.
AstronomyPhys.org

An accidental discovery hints at a hidden population of cosmic objects

Brown dwarfs aren't quite stars and aren't quite planets, and a new study suggests there might be more of them lurking in our galaxy than scientists previously thought. A new study offers a tantalizing explanation for how a peculiar cosmic object called WISEA J153429.75-104303.3—nicknamed "The Accident"—came to be. The Accident is a brown dwarf. Though they form like stars, these objects don't have enough mass to kickstart nuclear fusion, the process that causes stars to shine. And while brown dwarfs sometimes defy characterization, astronomers have a good grasp on their general characteristics.
SciencePosted by
LiveScience

Newly discovered island is the closest land to the North Pole

In July, a group of scientists accidentally found themselves on a tiny island in northern Greenland made up of mounds of silt and gravel. The expeditioners thought they had traveled to the island of Oodaaq, the northernmost island in Greenland — but they were really standing on a previously unknown island that was even further north, likely making it the closest piece of land to the North Pole.
WildlifePosted by
LiveScience

Rare embryo from dinosaur age was laid by human-size turtle

About 90 million years ago, a giant turtle in what is now central China laid a clutch of tennis ball-size eggs with extremely thick eggshells. One egg never hatched, and it remained undisturbed for tens of millions of years, preserving the delicate bones of the embryonic turtle within it. In...
WildlifePosted by
LiveScience

7 megalodon shark facts that will blow your mind

Prehistoric megalodon sharks roamed the oceans between 20 million and 3.6 million years ago, during the Miocene and Pliocene eras. These ancient sharks grew to enormous sizes, reaching up to 59 feet (18 meters) long, according to the Natural History Museum in London, making them among the largest fish ever to live in the ocean. In comparison, modern great white sharks are just one-third the length of megalodons. The long-extinct sharks' teeth have been discovered worldwide, on every continent except Antarctica, providing a glimpse into the vast domination that these giants achieved.

Comments / 0

Community Policy