Is Cardano Finally Ready To Blast Through $3.00? Analyst Benjamin Cowen Looks at State of ADA

The theme cryptocurrencies has found a great outlet especially through social media in the last year, especially due to the “earthquake” caused in a rather predictable way, by Elon Musk: the tycoon and wealthy South African “visionary” in fact made a real turnaround in comparisons of Bitcoin, the main as well as the first cryptocurrency, initially praised for a long time. In a few days the value of BTC (the token of Bitcoin) has in fact collapsed and the entire market for crypto went through a real crisis, which only later found stability thanks also to altcoin, the so-called alternative cryptocurrencies born after Bitcoin.