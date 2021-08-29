Is Cardano Finally Ready To Blast Through $3.00? Analyst Benjamin Cowen Looks at State of ADA
Widely followed crypto analyst and trader Benjamin Cowen is weighing in on what could lie ahead for Cardano’s (ADA) bull run. In a new strategy session, Cowen says Cardano’s near future relies heavily on one simple metric involving Bitcoin. According to the crypto strategist, as long as Bitcoin stays above its 20-week moving average – currently around $42,500 – ADA has more room to run.dailyhodl.com
