Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Can we recreate dinosaurs from their DNA?

Earth & Sky
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWould it really be possible to get the DNA of dinosaurs and then recreate them? – Lucie R., age 5, Atlanta, Georgia. As a paleontologist – that’s a scientist who studies ancient life – I’m asked this question all the time. After all, the scientists in “Jurassic Park” (and later, “Jurassic World”) used DNA to recreate dozens of dinosaurs: Triceratops, Velociraptor and T. rex. And if you saw any of those movies, you had to wonder: Could real scientists do that today?

earthsky.org

Comments / 6

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaur Fossils#Dna#Dinosaurs#Paleontology#Neanderthals#Ohio State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Related
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Nasa knows when asteroid Bennu is most likely to crash into Earth – and the devastation it would cause

Nasa astronomers now know when asteroid Bennu will make its close approach to Earth, as well as the day that it is most likely to strike the planet.The space agency’s researchers used precision tracking data from the Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft to understand the movements of Bennu from now until 2300.OSIRIS-Rex has spent two years in close proximity to the asteroid, gathering information about its size, shape, mass, and composition.Bennu will make a close approach to Earth in 2135, and scientists will use that passing to predict how Earth’s gravity will affect the asteroid’s...
WildlifeThe Independent

‘Insane’ alien-looking creature found in depths of the Pacific Ocean

A newly discovered glass sponge species has been dubbed the "E.T. sponge” due to its resemblance to the famous film character. Found in the depths of the Pacific Ocean, the sponge’s scientific name in Latin is “Advehena magnifica”, which translates to “magnificent alien”. Two large holes in the creature's body...
Sciencedeseret.com

Scientists find 6 mysterious structures hidden beneath a Greenland ice sheet

Scientists have suggested there are multiple mysterious structures hidden beneath the Greenland ice sheet. Per Space.com, radar and other technologies have helped scientists discover what’s sitting below Greenland’s ice sheet, which is about 9,800 feet thick. “These new tools reveal a complex, invisible landscape that holds clues to the past...
Wildlifeearth.com

Largest known flying reptile was like a real-life dragon

A massive pterosaur once flew over the Australian outback with a wingspan of over 22 feet, according to a new study from the University of Queensland. The experts report that this “fearsome dragon” is the largest known flying reptile of its kind. The research team was led by PhD candidate...
AgriculturePosted by
The Independent

The secrets of the plant that cannot die

The longest-lived leaves in the plant kingdom can be found only in the harsh, hyperarid desert that crosses the boundary between southern Angola and northern Namibia. A desert is not, of course, the most hospitable place for living things to grow, let alone leafy greens, but the Namib Desert — the world’s oldest, with parts receiving less than 2 inches of precipitation a year — is where Welwitschia calls home.
Wildlifekslnewsradio.com

There’s a place on Earth where nothing lives, not even germs

SALT LAKE CITY — There’s a place on earth where nothing lives, not even germs. Scientists have found life in almost every environment on Earth. From the deepest oceans to the highest mountains. But there’s a place in the mountains of Antarctica where there’s no life at all. There are no bugs, no bacteria, not even D-N-A. A place on Earth where nothing lives.
Astronomymixmag.net

Goldie suggests humans are descended from aliens

Goldie has suggested that humans could be descendants of aliens. In response to the “billionaire space race” which saw the likes of Jeff Bezos and Sir Richard Branson travel nearly 62 miles beyond the Earth’s surface, the drum ’n' bass legend has shared his theory that our ancestors lived on Mars.
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find what triggered the rapid climate change 55 million years ago on Earth

Scientists have uncovered a fascinating new insight into what caused one of the most rapid and dramatic instances of climate change in the history of the Earth. A team of researchers, led by Dr Sev Kender from the University of Exeter, have made a pivotal breakthrough in the cause behind the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM) – an extreme global warming event that lasted for around 150 thousand years which saw significant temperature rises.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Scientists Grew Stem Cell 'Mini Brains'. Then, The Brains Sort-of Developed Eyes

Mini brains grown in a lab from stem cells have spontaneously developed rudimentary eye structures, scientists report in a fascinating new paper. On tiny, human-derived brain organoids grown in dishes, two bilaterally symmetrical optic cups were seen to grow, mirroring the development of eye structures in human embryos. This incredible result will help us to better understand the process of eye differentiation and development, as well as eye diseases. "Our work highlights the remarkable ability of brain organoids to generate primitive sensory structures that are light sensitive and harbor cell types similar to those found in the body," said neuroscientist Jay Gopalakrishnan...
ScienceInverse

The Earth’s core is even weirder than scientists realized

More than 5,000 kilometers beneath us, Earth’s solid metal inner core wasn’t discovered until 1936. Almost a century later, we’re still struggling to answer basic questions about when and how it first formed. These aren’t easy puzzles to solve. We can’t directly sample the inner core, so the key to...
WildlifeIdaho Statesman

Watch shape-shifting whalefish swim off the coast of California in rare sighting

It’s not every day scientists encounter shape-shifting whalefish off the coast of California. In fact they’ve only spotted them 18 times in the last 34 years of deep-sea exploration, according to the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute. Steven Haddock, the institute’s senior scientist and marine biologist, and his team piloting...
Sciencegentside.co.uk

Paleontologists unearth ‘savage’ flying creature in Australia

The newly named Thapunngaka shawi is the biggest flying reptile ever discovered in the Land Down Under. With a wingspan measuring an impressive 22ft (7m) and with rows of 40 razor-sharp teeth, researchers believe this is the closest palaeontologists will ever come to finding a real-life dragon. The prehistoric pterosaur would have soared through the skies above a vast inland sea once covering outback Australia.
AnimalsCNET

Police raid unearths prehistoric flying reptile in remarkable condition

A fossil discovered during a police raid in Brazil has turned out to be one of the best-preserved flying reptiles found yet, researchers say. The remains belong to a tapejarid, a toothless pterosaur from the early Cretaceous period known for its huge cranial crest composed partly of bone and partly of soft tissue. Skulls and partial skeletons of Brazilian tapejarids have turned up before, but this fossil was found with more than 90% of its skeleton intact, along with some soft tissue in place around the bones.
Posted by
Andrei Tapalaga

The Only Man to Be Buried on the Moon

Eugene Shoemaker (Source: Atlas Obscura) Humanity has seen only a handful of people that actually had the honor to step on earth’s natural satellite, but at present, there is only one person who is “buried” on an astronomical body orbiting Earth. The name of the soul that now rests on the Moon is Eugene Shoemaker, an astrogeologist who had worked with NASA since the 1960s and became famous when a comet that crashed on Jupiter in 1994 received his name (Shoemaker-Levy Comet).

Comments / 0

Community Policy