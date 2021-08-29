Review: Orange Acoustic Guitar Pedal
From the September/October 2021 issue of Acoustic Guitar | By Nick Millevoi. A few years back, the British amplification company Orange entered the acoustic market with the introduction of the now-discontinued Acoustic Pre TC preamp. The Crush Acoustic 30 amplifier soon followed and, while both of those pieces of gear are very cool, they are targeted toward very specific players. Orange is now addressing more general acoustic amplification needs with its super practical new Acoustic Pedal preamp.acousticguitar.com
