Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Review: Orange Acoustic Guitar Pedal

acousticguitar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the September/October 2021 issue of Acoustic Guitar | By Nick Millevoi. A few years back, the British amplification company Orange entered the acoustic market with the introduction of the now-discontinued Acoustic Pre TC preamp. The Crush Acoustic 30 amplifier soon followed and, while both of those pieces of gear are very cool, they are targeted toward very specific players. Orange is now addressing more general acoustic amplification needs with its super practical new Acoustic Pedal preamp.

acousticguitar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Light Weight#Pedals#Orange Acoustic Guitar#British#Jfet#Eq#The Acoustic Pedal#Xlr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
GuitarGuitar World Magazine

Gibson unveils Mod Collection of rare, exclusive and one-off guitars

Gibson has announced its new Mod Collection – a lineup of unique electric guitars, acoustic guitars and bass guitars comprising rare, exclusive and special one-off models. A number of striking, eye-catching axes have been unveiled to usher in the news, with a fresh collection of guitars set to join Gibson’s newest family of instruments every Wednesday.
TechnologyGuitar World Magazine

Harmony debuts sumptuous Series 6 all-tube guitar amp range

Harmony has lifted the lid on its new Series 6 guitar amps – a run of three all-tube combos, including the H650, H620 and H605. Packed with thoughtful features, all three amps in the range offer Jensen speakers, blue Tolex covering (which we must admit looks completely stunning), three-band EQs and power attenuators, for getting the most of the preamp at lower volumes.
Guitarchatsports.com

Best 3 4 Electric Guitar- What Is The Best Type?

In the world of guitars, there are many different types. The best 3 4 electric guitar is a type that has been made famous by some of the most iconic musicians in history. A beginner might not want an expensive instrument, but someone who plays professionally would never settle for anything less than the best. And if you have your heart set on one brand or style of guitar, then there are plenty of those available as well.
Guitarpremierguitar.com

Reddick Guitars Introduces the Voyager Modular Guitar

After years of development, Reddick Guitars is releasing the patented Voyager Modular Guitar, which represents a significant step forward in electric guitar technology. Voyager features interchangeable pickup and control modules, which swap in seconds, onstage and tool-free, without the need to mute the amplifier. This eliminates the need for a player to bring multiple guitars to a gig or session in order to access a range of tones, making it ideal for players who perform a variety of styles.
MusicSynthtopia

Improvisation For Modular Synthesizer & Guitar

This video, via Trafó House, captures a live performance by HunterKron, playing techno on modular synths, guitar and Moog One. HunterKron is a Budapest-based duo, made up of Gábor Keresztes and Áron Komjáti. They say that their music is characterized by improvisation, analog instruments and spontaneity.
Electronicssoundandvision.com

Stewart Filmscreen Harmony G2 Acoustically Transparent Screen Review

Stewart's remarkable new Harmony G2 is a reference-level Acoustically Transparent offering for systems with speakers installed behind the screen. A myriad of boulevards dissects a tract of former citrus groves, referred to long ago as Hollywoodland. Of these thoroughfares, singularly, there is Hollywood Boulevard, known the world over for a century of broken dreams. As lore recounts, and contemporary tales of woe reveal, there is little left to ponder beyond what should have been after most fame-bound aspirants leave.
Electronicshackaday.com

Pedal Operated Cable Cam For Hands Free Video

[Vintage Backyard RC] has built a nice little RC track in his backyard, and wanted a motorized dolly system to capture footage along the main straight with his GoPro. Using only junk box parts, he created a simple pedal operated RC cable dolly. (Video, embedded below.) [Vintage Backyard RC] first...
ElectronicsNo Treble

Sitek Electronics Introduces Phasia Phase Shifter Pedal

Sitek Electronics has unveiled the Phasia, a multi-stage phaser pedal that boasts tap tempo, selectable waveforms, and more. The circuit includes an all-analog moving filter section with a modern controllable LFO. “Alongside 4 easy and intuitive controls, Phasia offers a choice of 4, 5, or 6 filter stages affecting the...
ElectronicsAttack Magazine

Ten Of The Best: Plug-in Presets For Your Old Acoustic Guitar!

In this installment of Ten Of The Best, we look at some top presets in various plug-ins that will bring your old guitar back up-to-date!. So many musicians and producers start their musical journeys by picking up an instrument collecting dust in some corner of their family homes. Most commonly, this is an acoustic guitar that hasn’t been cleaned or had its strings changed in 15-or-more years. Some time into your musical career you might pick it up again, keep it in your studio and play your favourite tracks’ chords on it before going back to the computer to your DAW, but it’s always there watching on, hauting you with the the six strings of dust…!
Connecticut StateGuitar World Magazine

10 of the best overdrive pedals for blues

As much as we love the sound of a vintage guitar going direct into a hand-wired tube amp, there’s something magical about placing one of the best overdrive pedals for blues in the middle of that chain for a bit of extra push. The good news is the selection of...
CarsMusicRadar.com

Fender demos new Squier Paranormal guitars and basses

The Squier line-up is particularly good in 2021 with impressive Contemporary and refreshed Affinity lines but we have to admit, the Paranormal Series of electric guitars has us getting serious GAS. Originally a Fender-only series, the Paranormal models allow the company to get a little weird and wonderful with cult...
Musicavantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: Luke Stewart – Works for Electric Bass Guitar (2021; Tripticks Tapes)

Luke Stewart does not mess around. He comes right at you on these five improvised solo bass tracks. While a relatively fresh face in the creative music scene, the DC-based Stewart has been receiving outsized acclaim for the last five years (at least). A member of Irreversible Entanglements, Heroes are Gang Leaders, Ancestral Duo, Six Six, and Blacks’ Myths, this is his first solo effort on electric.
ShoppingGuitar World Magazine

Save big in the Guitar Center Labor Day sale with mammoth discounts on guitars from Fender, PRS, Epiphone, Schecter, EVH and many more

With Labor Day fast approaching, it can mean only one thing - huge discounts on your favorite guitar brands! So now might be the best time to treat yourself to that special piece of musical equipment you've been eyeing up. Whether that's a shred-worthy electric guitar, an angelic acoustic guitar, or thunderous new bass, Guitar Center has you covered, as they are offering a range of savings in their 2021 Labor Day sale.
Electronicsmixonline.com

Auralex ProPOD Acoustic Decouplers – A Real-World Review

Auralex ProPODs mechanically decouple microscopic vibrations from monitor speakers in your studio or home theater. These small “shock absorbers” stop a vibrating monitor speaker or subwoofer’s cabinet from unnecessarily conveying energy to other fixtures, furniture or any objects in the same room that might start to vibrate sympathetically at certain frequencies.
ElectronicsGuitar Player

Classic Gear: Boss CE-1 Chorus Ensemble

Throughout the development of the electric guitar and gear related to it, the first iterations of new designs haven’t always been the best. Gibson improved the Les Paul throughout the 1950s, Fender perfected the Bassman amplifier only with the final version of the tweed combo, and Vox arguably introduced the most classic AC30 when it added Top Boost several years after the first rendition arrived. Turn to the humble chorus pedal, though, and that pattern falls down entirely.
MusicGuitar Player

How to Choose the Right Acoustic Guitar Pickup

How to amplify an acoustic guitar remains a mystifying question for many players. Despite major advances from dedicated acoustic electronics manufacturers like Fishman and L.R. Baggs, some guitarists still prefer the tried-and-true route of using stage microphones. While mics do a good job of accurately reproducing an acoustic guitar’s sound, they can cause feedback when used in conjunction with stage monitors. Instead, consider these three alternatives.
InstagramGuitar Player

Could This Be the Coolest Gibson Flat-Top of 2021?

Small body, mahogany back and sides, Adirondack red spruce top, V-neck, sunburst finish, double-parallelogram inlays, LR Baggs pickup, and Gibson on the headstock… Some might say Gibson’s coolest flat-top acoustic guitar has just arrived. But the Gibson Nathaniel Rateliff LG-2 Western is no ordinary guitar. This awesome new hybrid model...

Comments / 0

Community Policy