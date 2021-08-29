Review: Orange Acoustic Guitar Pedal

In this installment of Ten Of The Best, we look at some top presets in various plug-ins that will bring your old guitar back up-to-date!. So many musicians and producers start their musical journeys by picking up an instrument collecting dust in some corner of their family homes. Most commonly, this is an acoustic guitar that hasn’t been cleaned or had its strings changed in 15-or-more years. Some time into your musical career you might pick it up again, keep it in your studio and play your favourite tracks’ chords on it before going back to the computer to your DAW, but it’s always there watching on, hauting you with the the six strings of dust…!