Louisiana residents brace for another major hurricane

Bourbon Street in the French Quarter in New Orleans is relatively quiet the day before Hurricane Ida is forecast to make landfall in New Orleans. Photo by Dan Anderson/EPA-EFE

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Fourteen years after Hurricane Katrina struck the region as a Category 3 storm, Louisiana residents were braced to expect the brunt of a strong strong Category 4 huricane. In its 7 a.m., CDT advisory, the National Hurricane Center said Ida was located over the Gulf of Mexico about 50 miles southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River and 100 miles southeast of Houma, La. Ida was moving northwest at 15 mph.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said on Friday, "We should be prepared to take the brunt of the severe weather."

On Saturday, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell told those who are voluntarily evacuating the city that "now is the time to leave."

Cantrell urged those who have opted to stay in the city to hunker down and prepare for damaging winds, power outages, heavy rain and tornadoes. Leveed areas of the city are not under mandatory evacuations.

"This storm in no way will be weakening ... there are no signs this storm will weaken, and there is always an opportunity for the storm to strengthen," Cantrell said.

Only two hurricanes in recorded history have ever hit Louisiana with sustained winds of 150 mph: the hurricane that hit Last Island in 1856 and Hurricane Laura, which hammered Louisiana last year, according to Colorado State University meteorologist Philip Klotzbach. Record-keeping began in 1851.

Heavy rain from Hurricane Ida has begun across the southeastern Louisiana coast on Sunday morning.

"Residents and interests from Louisiana through Alabama should be prepared for prolonged power outages, a devastating storm surge on the eastern side of the storm, destructive winds and flying debris and major, life-threatening flooding," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Miller said.

An emergency declaration from Edwards covers the entire state while hurricane watches specifically for New Orleans have been issued, putting the state's largest city on guard for what could be its second major hurricane in 10 months after the eye of Hurricane Zeta, a category 3 storm, moved directly over the city last October.

Travelers are stranded at the New Orleans International Airport early Sunday morning after all flights in and out were canceled due to Ida's approach. Marguerite Alexander of Philadelphia told AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell that her original flight and rebooked flight were both canceled, and she has had no luck booking a hotel or a rental car.

Roads out of town, including on Interstate 10, are packed with traffic from those trying to evacuate.

Baton Rouge Airport also announced a series of flight cancelations on its Twitter account. According to the airport, all flights through Delta Air Lines are canceled for Sunday, while all flights through American and United airlines are canceled on Sunday after 10 a.m. Prior to 10 a.m., local time, American and United flights are scheduled to operate as planned, but the airport suggests that travelers check with their airline for the status of their flight.

Hundreds of people in jail were evacuated in Orleans Parish and Plaquemines Parish in Louisiana on Saturday ahead of Hurricane Ida making landfall. According to NBC reporter Christina Watkins, the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office evacuated over 835 people from jail and released three under an emergency declaration. In Plaquemines Parish, the sheriff's office evacuated over 600 people from jail.

Video taken from the usually lively Bourbon Street in New Orleans appeared bare on Saturday as residents in the area begin hurricane preparations. Only a few pedestrians and vehicles could be seen on the street on Saturday afternoon. According to AccuWeather Reporter Kim Leoffler, many businesses in the area had already closed their doors for the day and boarded up entrances and windows and set out sandbags in anticipation of the storm.

Flood gates in the federal levee system are being closed by the Flood Protection Authority to prevent a storm surge in New Orleans as Ida moves toward land. According to the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, this levee closure includes the Lake Borgne Surge Barrier, which is the largest design-built civil works project in Army Corps history and so large it can be seen from space.

The entire Louisiana National Guard was activated on Saturday, according to a USA Today reporter. On Saturday afternoon, 4,013 members of the national guard were standing by with even more set to join them. In a press briefing on Friday, Edwards announced that President Joe Biden approved a pre-landfall federal emergency declaration for the state as Hurricane Ida makes its way toward land. "This declaration is a key part of us being able to respond to Hurricane Ida and really to prepare in advance of landfall," Edwards said. In addition to the federal declaration approved by Biden, Edwards said he issued an emergency declaration for the state as well the day prior.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency, warning residents to "be prepared. Stay informed. Stay safe.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey also has declared a state of emergency for Alabama's coastal and western counties.

Oil production has been halted.

According to the New Orleans Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, 49.82% of all 560 human-operated oil production platforms in the Gulf Coast have been evacuated. In a statement, the BSEE announced it had activated its Hurricane Response Team and is monitoring the oil and gas operators in the Gulf as the hurricane intensifies. Personnel have also been evacuated from 11 rigs that do not move, meaning they are stuck to the sea flood.

Of the rigs in the Gulf that are able to be moved around on the sea floor, 11 have been relocated, making up 73.3% of all rigs of this type in the Gulf. In total, 90.84% of the current oil production in the Gulf of Mexico has been shut in, and 84.87% of gas production has been shut in. The facilities will be inspected after the hurricane passes before being brought back online.

In New Orleans, residents knew to hit the stores early, cleaning out the shelves at one store while stocking up on the grocery essentials and topping off gas tanks.

"I hate to say it, but we're experienced at this," Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy told AccuWeather's Adam Del Rosso during Thursday night's installment of AccuWeather Prime. "We already have pre-positioned utility trucks so that if power lines go down, they can quickly move in. But of course, hospitals and homes have generators if they have people that cannot be moved, the generators can provide the support for ventilators, oxygen machines and et cetera," the senator said.

However, Cassidy added that the experience many state residents have could also be a double-edged sword.

While it's helpful to know the drill and feel calmly familiar with the stress of a storm's arrival, complacency could be deadly.

"My biggest concern is always that someone takes it too casually. Somebody that should evacuate chooses not to evacuate because 'ah, I've been through a storm and I'll be OK.' That's a wrong attitude," he said. "If you're told to evacuate, you should evacuate. Don't put the people who will have to come rescue you in harm's way. Evacuate. Pick up the pieces later."

Part of that preparation in New Orleans also means distributing sandbags to safeguard against storm surge. City Mayor LaToya Cantrell told WDSU that the city is offering free bags to residents at four distribution sites.

On Friday, Cantrell called for mandatory evacuations for residents located outside the levee protection system, including Lake Catherine, Irish Bayou and Venetian Isles.

"We do have a major storm heading our way. We are activating every single resource at our disposal so that we are prepared to respond," Cantrell said.

During a news conference later in the day on Friday, Cantrell said the city of New Orleans is unable to issue a mandatory evacuation for its residents because there is not enough time to do so before the storm makes landfall.

Other concerns center on the storm's potential for rapid intensification.

Thanks to sea-surface temperatures near 90 degrees Fahrenheit that have converted the Gulf of Mexico into a tropical microwave, there is also extensive worry that Ida could continue intensifying right up until landfall, particularly endangering coastal communities.

One such city, Lake Charles, is still reeling from last year's record-breaking hurricane madness.

Almost exactly one year ago, the deadly Hurricane Laura slammed into the city at Category 4 strength, becoming the strongest hurricane on record to make landfall in the Bayou State. Twelve months later, residents and state officials are still pleading for federal aid, having made requests both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump for $3 billion in recovery aid that have gone unfulfilled.

"Many structures are compromised throughout this city, and it would not take much, would not take a Category 4 or Category 5 hurricane to literally blow over a lot of structures in this community that is left damaged from Laura or Delta," Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter told KATC. "We have 5,000 to 7,000 people out of a population of 80,000 that we believe are still displaced. We have properties of both residential and commercial that literally haven't been touched since Hurricane Laura."

The New Orleans Sewage & Water Board said Friday on Twitter that 96 of the city's 99 drainage pumps are ready for service and would be fully staffed throughout the storm.

According to WWNO, the three service pumps are in New Orleans East and Lakeview, the latter of which services a portion of the city that sits four feet below sea level, making it particularly susceptible to flooding.

"We don't have as much backup power as we would like, but it's enough," said spokesperson Courtney Barnes, according to WWNO. "We always want 99 of 99, but the reality is that we're never in a situation where we can run all 99 pumps at the same time."

Another harsh reality for the state is the status of COVID-19 transmission. With over 140,000 new cases recorded in the past four weeks, Louisiana has had the fifth-most infections in the whole country. That sharp rise in cases is accounting for over 1,500 patients filling ICU beds in the state. Just 203 ICU beds in the entire state are currently available across the nine regions, according to data from the Louisiana Department of Health.

CNN reported on Friday that the Louisiana Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management has no plans to separate vaccinated shelter-goers from unvaccinated shelter-goers, although spokesperson Mike Steele did say that masks and social distancing are required at all state shelters, along with an adherence to CDC guidelines.

"Well, of course, if you're having to evacuate people from hospitals further south into hospitals that are already full further north, that's a real burden," Sen. Cassidy told AccuWeather. "It does seem like the peak of infections may have fallen, but we're still seeing a lot of folks dying. So the ICUs are still full, it is one more reason to be vaccinated."