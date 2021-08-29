Cancel
(8/29/21) Monty’s Catch of the Day – Gorillaz

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s catch comes from the one and only…Gorillaz. Damon Albarn and the cartoon crew of 4 just released a three song EP called Meanwhile. This is the follow up (or almost extension) to their last album Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez, which came out last year. Today’s catch, “Meanwhile (ft. Jelani Blackman & Barrington Levy)” is title track to the EP and is one hell of a song. Seriously, can Albarn and Gorillaz do no wrong? When 2D (albarn) chimes in with his vocals, it takes the song to another level. Just incredible. You can listen to today’s catch called “Meanwhile (ft. Jelani Blackman & Barrington Levy)” by Gorillaz in the YouTube player below. Good things!

