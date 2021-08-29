Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Sophia Alvarez Boyd

By Sophia Alvarez Boyd
kaxe.org
 5 days ago

Meet Jin Park, The First DACA Recipient Awarded A Rhodes Scholarship. Park came to the U.S. with his family when he was 7 years old. He's a senior at Harvard working toward a degree in molecular and cellular biology with a minor in ethnicity, migration and rights.

www.kaxe.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alvarez#Rhodes Scholarship#Harvard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
U.S. Politicstruthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

A Dangerous Covid Variant Has Arrived In The United States

Over 57,000 people have died in Texas during the pandemic. Hospitals are running out of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity. But unfortunately, the situation is poised to get much worse. The reason? A new Covid variant has arrived. And according to media reports, its ability to evade vaccines could result in the Texas healthcare system becoming overwhelmed.
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

“They were executed because they were black”: they pardoned seven African Americans 70 years after they were subjected to the electric chair in the US

Justice, 70 years later. The Governor of Virginia awarded a posthumous pardon to seven African American men executed in 1951 for the rape of a white woman, after an investigation and prosecutions marked by racism. The democrat Ralph Northam announced his decision after meeting descendants of these men known as...
Texas StateWashington Post

Sen. Collins repeatedly asserted that Kavanaugh considered abortion rights settled law. The justice’s decision on Texas’s restrictive law suggests otherwise.

Sen. Susan Collins emerged from her face-to-face meeting with then-Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh in August 2018 insisting that he had reassured her that Roe v. Wade was settled law. Two months later, Collins (R-Maine), who supports abortion rights, declared in a lengthy Senate floor speech that Kavanaugh had...
MilitaryIFLScience

US Navy Develops Weapon That Could Make It Impossible To Speak

If you are a frequent Zoom caller, you’ll know that the single most annoying and disruptive occurrence is the dreaded echo. Hearing your own voice played back to you with a slight delay is so viscerally irritating, it renders it impossible to talk coherently, and you end up shouting "can everyone mute their microphones please!" before you lose your entire train of thought.
Sciencestartalkradio.net

Reefer Madness with Dr. Staci Gruber

About This Episode — Does weed make you faster? On this episode, Neil deGrasse Tyson and co-hosts Gary O’Reilly and Chuck Nice hash out the effects of cannabis with neuroscientist at Harvard Medical School and director of the MIND Program Dr. Staci Gruber. Is smoking dope really doping?. Will smoking...
Sciencearcamax.com

Anti-Vaxxers Get COVID-19: Serves Them Right

Bless me, Father, for I have sinned. I entertained bad thoughts about other people. Not only that, I wished bad things would happen to them, and rejoiced when it did. I know it’s wrong, but I can’t help myself. No doubt, you’ve heard about some of the people I’m talking...
Pennsylvania Statend.edu

Erin Graham

Areas of expertise: International rules and organizations; climate change; United Nations. Erin R. Graham is associate professor of global affairs at the Keough School of Global Affairs at the University of Notre Dame. She completed her PhD in the Department of Political Science at the Ohio State University. Prior to joining Notre Dame, she was associate professor of politics at Drexel University in Philadelphia. Other prior appointments include global order visiting scholar at Perry World House at the University of Pennsylvania, and postdoctoral fellow at the Niehaus Center for Globalization and Governance at Princeton University.
Health Serviceskaxe.org

As COVID-19 Inundates Hospitals, Staff Is 'Emotionally Pulverized'

Some businesses make it obvious when they're maxed out - the shuttered box office window with sold out pasted across it or that no vacancy sign lit up on a motel. Well, from the outside, you would have no way of knowing the intensive care units at Memorial Health Care System in south Florida are full; inside, different story. They are beyond full with COVID patients, overwhelmingly unvaccinated ones.
U.S. Politicskaxe.org

U.S. Warns Of 'Specific, Credible Threat' Near The Kabul Airport

President Biden on Saturday vowed to continue to target the Islamic State affiliate ISIS-K in retaliation for the group's bombing at the Kabul airport, while warning that another terrorist attack at the airport is "highly likely" on Sunday or Monday. The State Department warned of a "specific, credible threat" early...
Downey, CAthedowneypatriot.com

Letter to the Editor: Bullied by Alvarez

I will not share my name and remain anonymous because of the cyberbullying I have been subjected to on Councilmember Catherine Alvarez’s Facebook page and because I’m a minor. Today I want to share with our community what Councilmember Alvarez did to me. On June 26, I went to the...
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
Lexington, VAwlu.edu

Meet the Professor: Camilo Alvarez

“It [W&L] has such a strong sense of community, from the faculty to the staff to the students, everyone is incredibly friendly and welcoming.”. Camilo Alvarez joins Washington and Lee University this fall as the Ted DeLaney Postdoctoral Fellow in Economics. Alvarez completed his Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota...
Ward, ARArkansas Online

OPINION | BOYD WARD: Empire graveyard

The headline on Aug. 13 read "3,000 troops heading to Kabul." The lede: "Just weeks before the U.S. is scheduled to end its war in Afghanistan, the Biden administration is rushing 3,000 fresh troops to the Kabul airport to help with a partial evacuation of the U.S. Embassy." Pictures of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy