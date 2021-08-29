Sophia Alvarez Boyd

Areas of expertise: International rules and organizations; climate change; United Nations. Erin R. Graham is associate professor of global affairs at the Keough School of Global Affairs at the University of Notre Dame. She completed her PhD in the Department of Political Science at the Ohio State University. Prior to joining Notre Dame, she was associate professor of politics at Drexel University in Philadelphia. Other prior appointments include global order visiting scholar at Perry World House at the University of Pennsylvania, and postdoctoral fellow at the Niehaus Center for Globalization and Governance at Princeton University.
