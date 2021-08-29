Genshin Impact Kujou Sara Will Excel in Attack Boost and Crowd Control

Want to learn how to create the best build for Amber in Genshin Impact? Amber is widely regarded as Genshin Impact's least desirable party member, but as the second playable character you unlock in the game's prologue questline, you're going to be playing as her for a while regardless of your opinion of her as a fighter. Furthermore, as one of only a handful of completely free characters in the game, this Pyro Bow user is your friend if you're looking to keep costs down in this free-to-play RPG phenomenon.