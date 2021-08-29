Cancel
Genshin Impact Kujou Sara Will Excel in Attack Boost and Crowd Control

By Stephanie Liu
Siliconera
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Version 2.1 of Genshin Impact on the horizon, miHoYo has introduced us to yet another new character that players can summon on the upcoming banner: Kujou Sara. Sara is a general of the Tenryou Commission. She works alongside Raiden Shogun to maintain the peace and eternity of Inazuma. She will appear as an Electro 4-star bow user on Raiden Shogun’s banner. Like Raiden Shogun, Sara is a support character.

