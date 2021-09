The Midwest Old Threshers Reunion in Mount Pleasant is back with a full head of steam. After having to cancel last year’s event due to the COVID-19 pandemic everyone is on-board and ready to go for this year’s festivities. From Thursday through Monday free train and trolley rides around the grounds will be available for participants to see all that is offered during the weekend with live music each night. Plenty of food options will be available from local businesses and families including pork sandwiches, turkey legs, elk meat, popcorn, caramel apples, ice cream and more. Kids entertainment will include kids shows, pony rides and tractor demonstrations. Midwest Old Threshers Marketing Director Grant Davidson gives everyone tips for coming to this year’s event, “I would definitely bring some good walking shoes cause you’ll be walking around and having fun, and just enjoy. There’s so much to see and things to do out there. I’ve been coming for many years and have been attending. I haven’t seen everything here over the years, so definitely come have fun and spend a couple days here.”