2021 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Overall Drafting Strategy and Cheat Sheet

By Jake Rill
Bleacher Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf your fantasy football league hasn't yet held its draft, it has to be coming up soon. The start of the 2021 NFL season is quickly approaching, with the opener set to be played Sept. 9. There's one big advantage to having a fantasy football draft after the preseason is...

NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLaudacy.com

Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Wants To Play With 1 NFL Player

As the 2021 NFL season quickly approaches, trade speculation surrounding Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is heating up yet again. Earlier today, NFL insider Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported that the Miami Dolphins have emerged as the frontrunners to land the three-time Pro-Bowl QB. A few other teams, including the...
NFLAOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLInternational Business Times

Tim Tebow Net Worth: Here's How Little He Earned In The NFL

Tim Tebow is a quarterback who signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in May worth $920,000 for one year. Despite being in the league since 2010, the NFL athlete has made very little off his contracts. From his decade-long career, Tebow has only earned less than $10 million in...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Patrick Peterson Married a Doctor & Named Their Daughter After Peyton Manning

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson was born to be a football player. He’s related to four former pros: Santana Moss, Sinorice Moss, Bryant McFadden and Walter McFadden. Peterson also grew up in South Florida, a veritable breeding ground for football stars. He’s married to a holistic doctor who understands the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Released Veteran Quarterback On Wednesday

Matt Barkley is going to look for his eighth NFL franchise as we approach Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. After signing with the Tennessee Titans this offseason, he has now been released. Barkley signed a two-year deal with the team on Aug. 5. He was set to make...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Drew Brees’ Sunday Night Performance

Legendary NFL quarterback Drew Brees made his debut on NBC’s Sunday Night Football last night. Brees, who retired from the NFL following the 2020 season, is joining NBC as a broadcaster. He’s expected by many to eventually take over the analyst job on Sunday Night Football. Last night, he joined Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth in the broadcast booth for parts of the Atlanta Falcons vs. Cleveland Browns game.

