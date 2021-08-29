Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Sarah Paulson admits ‘regrets’ about wearing fat suit in Monica Lewinsky series following backlash

By Adam White
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S9lXo_0bgM6EHD00

Sarah Paulson has admitted to “regrets” about wearing a fat suit in a forthcoming limited series about Monica Lewinsky .

The Carol actor stars in Impeachment: American Crime Story as Linda Tripp , one of the most notorious figures in the Lewinsky/Bill Clinton scandal . Tripp, a close friend of Lewinsky’s, secretly recorded the young intern’s boasts about an affair with the president, which Tripp then handed over to investigators.

To play Tripp, Paulson donned prosthetic teeth and nose and a fat suit. Due to the extent of the make-up and padding, however, Paulson’s casting has prompted a backlash, with the actor facing criticism for accepting a role that could have been played by an actor with a physique and appearance more similar to the actual Tripp.

Paulson addressed the controversy in a new interview, admitting that she wished she had thought more about accepting the role.

“It’s very hard for me to talk about this without feeling like I’m making excuses,” Paulson told The Los Angeles Times . “There’s a lot of controversy around actors and fat suits, and I think that controversy is a legitimate one. I think fatphobia is real. I think to pretend otherwise causes further harm.”

Paulson added that “suspension of belief” is part of the “magic” of film and television, and called playing Tripp “the challenge of a lifetime” and therefore impossible to resist.

“I think the thing I think about the most is that I regret not thinking about it more fully,” she continued. “And that is an important thing for me to think about and reflect on. I also know it’s a privileged place to be sitting and thinking about it and reflecting on it, having already gotten to do it, and having had an opportunity that someone else didn’t have. You can only learn what you learn when you learn it. Should I have known? Abso-f***ing-lutely. But I do now. And I wouldn’t make the same choice going forward.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d1Inb_0bgM6EHD00

Impeachment stars Beanie Feldstein as Lewinsky and Clive Owen as President Clinton, with Edie Falco in a supporting role as Hillary Clinton.

Feldstein recently said that she “probably [would have done] the exact same thing” as Lewinsky if she were in her shoes in the late Nineties.

Impeachment: American Crime Story will start airing in the US on 7 September on FX. A UK air date has yet to be confirmed, but the show’s first two seasons were broadcast on BBC Two shortly after airing in the US.

Comments / 4

The Independent

The Independent

229K+
Followers
106K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clive Owen
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Sarah Paulson
Person
Linda Tripp
Person
Monica Lewinsky
Person
Edie Falco
Person
Beanie Feldstein
Person
Bill Clinton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backlash#Ing#American Crime Story#The Los Angeles Times#Fx#Bbc Two
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Monica Lewinsky Admits Her ‘Greatest Regret’ Ahead of ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ Premiere

Ahead of the FX premiere of Impeachment: American Crime Story next month, Monica Lewinsky is getting candid about her “greatest regret” in life. The anti-bullying activist took part in a question and answer feature for Vanity Fair, delving deeper amid the series’ premiere this September, centering around her affair with President Bill Clinton in the ‘90s. In the Proust questionnaire, the 48-year-old admits her “greatest regret” is how “some of [her] choices have caused others suffering.”
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
People

Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky Have Secret Late Night Phone Call in New Impeachment Trailer

Impeachment: American Crime Story, premiering Sept. 7 on FX, will see Clive Owen star as Bill Clinton opposite Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky. As the premiere date for Impeachment: American Crime Story draws near, fans are getting another glimpse into Ryan Murphy's take on the infamous affair between White House intern Monica Lewinsky and former President Bill Clinton.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Monica Lewinsky reveals her 'greatest regret'

Monica Lewinsky is giving the public a deeper look into her life. The anti-bullying activist participated in a question and answer segment Vanity Fair released just weeks ahead of the premiere of the FX drama "Impeachment: American Crime Story," which centers around her affair with former President Bill Clinton in the 1990s.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Chelsea Clinton Spotted For The First Time Days After Her Dad Bill Clinton's Affair With Monica Lewinsky Reemerges

Chelsea Clinton was seen for the first time just days after the infamous affair between her dad, the former President Bill Clinton, and Monica Lewinsky resurfaced. The mom of three went for a jog by herself around the Hamptons neighborhood. She was seen sporting a shirt from Hillside Country, a red hat, bike shorts, and Brooks running shoes while getting her workout in on Thursday.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Sarah Paulson "Regrets" Wearing a Fat Suit to Play Linda Tripp in 'Impeachment: American Crime Story'

Sarah Paulson has a *lot* of thoughts about her controversial decision to wear a fat suit to portray Linda Tripp in FX's Impeachment: American Crime Story. The actress is practically unrecognizable in the role, thanks to a transformation that included (in addition to the fat suit) prosthetic makeup, a teased-up blonde wig, and thick round glasses. Paulson has faced backlash for the look since she debuted a first look at herself in character as Tripp (who played a key role in exposing former President Bill Clinton's affair with then-intern Monica Lewinsky) on Instagram last November.
TV & VideosETOnline.com

How to Watch ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’

After over a year of delays due to the Pandemic, Impeachment: American Crime Story is finally set to premiere. The third chapter ofAmerican Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy’sAmerican Crime Story follows the impeachment of former president Bill Clinton after his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. This controversial pair will be played by Children of Men'sClive Owen and Booksmart star Beanie Feldstein, with Sopranos star Edie Falco stepping into the role of Hillary Clinton, and Ratched's Sarah Paulson portraying the late Linda Tripp.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

‘Impeachment’ Star Beanie Feldstein on Telling Monica Lewinsky’s Story and Being Her ‘Bodyguard’

Although “Impeachment: American Crime Story” has been described as being based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book, “A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President,” the greatest source the show had, the stars and producers noted during the Television Critics Assn. press tour panel for the show, was Monica Lewinsky herself. “I had the great gift of that, when I received the scripts, I knew that every word that I was saying was approved by and had been to Monica first,” said actor Beanie Feldstein, who portrays Lewinsky in the limited series. She added that...
CelebritiesForward

When Jake Tapper dated Monica Lewinsky — and wrote a gross piece about it

Will Jake Tapper be a character on “Impeachment: American Crime Story?”. I don’t mean Jake Tapper the respected CNN anchor, but his former self, Jake Tapper the young Beltway reporter, who made a name for himself when he wrote a detailed dispatch from his date with Monica Lewinsky. That Tapper, whose article, published in the Washington City Paper, has asides about Lewinsky’s appearance and pads its formidable length with moralizing about the media business’ contemptible appetite for eating her alive (and a coral reef’s worth of metaphors about undersea life).
Celebritieskfgo.com

‘Impeachment’ star says series aimed to ‘redeem’ Monica Lewinsky

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – A television series debuting next month delves into the impeachment of former U.S. President Bill Clinton, and star Beanie Feldstein said she hopes it might “redeem” Monica Lewinsky in the eyes of some viewers. Lewinsky had an unusual level of involvement in “Impeachment: American Crime Story,”...
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Monica Lewinsky says the many apologies to Britney Spears are 'long overdue'

Monica Lewinsky, whose infamous affair with President Bill Clinton while she worked as an unpaid intern at the White House made her endless fodder for the media in the '90s, feels for Britney Spears, who kicked off her high-profile career in the same decade. And she's glad to see that, following the success of Framing Britney Spears, people like Spears's ex Justin Timberlake, comedian Sarah Silverman, blogger Perez Hilton and more have apologized for the jokes and jabs they made years ago.
Celebritiesseattlepi.com

Monica Lewinsky, Sarah Paulson and Beanie Feldstein Toast 'Impeachment: American Crime Story'

Lewinsky, a producer on the latest installment of Ryan Murphy’s Emmy-winning anthology series, posed for photographers on the red, white and blue arrivals carpet for a few minutes before skipping the interview press to head inside to a makeshift cocktail lounge. Chatter on the carpet was Lewinsky became skittish about being photographed in front of the façade of the White House that was erected on the step-and-repeat or the “Impeachment” posters, which also feature images of the White House.

Comments / 0

Community Policy