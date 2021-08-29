Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley start time, TV schedule
The Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley start time, TV schedule is for the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley event at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday night. Jake Paul will try to improve to 4-0 in his boxing career when he takes on Tyron Woodley. Paul has recorded two first-round knockouts in his first three fights. The bout will be contested for eight three-minute rounds. Woodley is set to make his pro boxing debut after 27 fights in MMA, during which he racked up a 19-7-1 record. He’s a former UFC welterweight champion.www.mmafighting.com
Comments / 0