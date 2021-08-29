Aztecs' Jordon Brookshire never wavered in belief he was a Division I quarterback

When Jordon Brookshire was named starting quarterback this week at San Diego State, it was the reward for five years of patience and perseverance.

Brookshire was advised to change positions out of high school.

He didn’t make a very good first impression at his local JC.

And he needed nearly two years to get in a game for the Aztecs, where at the start of the 2020 season he was fourth on the depth chart and running the scout team.

“Where he’s come from to get to this point is remarkable,” said SDSU offensive coordinator Jeff Hecklinski, adding, “There’s not enough credit that you can give to Jordon to say, ‘Hey, you did something that was completely out of the norm.’

“Which was, when it didn’t go your way, you didn’t panic, you didn’t bail, you fought. ... He fights.”

That’s how Brookshire emerged from a three-man competition in fall camp as the one to lead SDSU’s offense, beginning with Saturday’s season opener against New Mexico State.

“There’s always things that aren’t going to happen the way you want them to go,” Brookshire said. “You’re not going to hear things that you want to hear. That shouldn’t change your attitude in any way. That shouldn’t change your work ethic.”

- - - - - - -

The Brookshire file

Jordon Brookshire , QB, 6-2, 220, Sr.

Hometown: Santa Rosa

High school: Cardinal Newman High

Last season: Started last two games for SDSU, a win vs. Colorado State and a loss at BYU, after debut off bench in loss at Colorado. For the year, was 42-for-74 passing (56 percent) for 410 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Also rushed 45 times for 101 yards.

College highlight: Guided Laney College to 2018 California Community College state championship. In 13 games, was 180-for-285 passing (63.2 percent) for 2,181 yards and 22 touchdowns with seven interceptions. Rushed 142 times for 750 yards (5.3 ypc) and 15 TDs.

- - - - - - -

When Brookshire graduated from Santa Rosa’s Cardinal Newman High, after quarterbacking the school to 31 wins in three years, Division I college coaches viewed him as an outside linebacker or safety at the next level.

Brookshire didn’t want to hear it.

“Ever since I was a kid I’ve been quarterback,” he said. “If you’re a quarterback, you’ve got the ball every play. You’re making decisions.

“It’s much different than switching to the other side of the ball or changing positions. That’s something that I was not interested in doing.”

Brookshire went to Santa Rosa Junior College in 2017, didn’t earn enough confidence from the coaches there to be their guy and transferred to Oakland’s Laney College.

“I’m like, (shoot), I love him at quarterback,” Laney head coach John Beam said. “I want that mentality. Jordon is that guy. The guy’s a winner. I don’t know how else to say it.”

Brookshire guided Laney to the 2018 California Community College state championship, accounting for five touchdowns (three passing, two rushing) in a 40-35 win over Ventura College for the title.

He accounted for nearly 3,000 yards in total offense that season, passing for 22 touchdowns while rushing for 15.

“We’re a small school,” said Beam, a 1977 Kearny High graduate who has been coaching at Laney for nearly two decades. “Laney has never been in the big show. He comes in and takes us all the way.

“Out of the mud and into the championship. It comes down to that to me. I’m always going to believe in that kid. No matter what, he’s my guy.”

Beam said Brookshire didn’t make a memorable first impression.

“All through spring ball we were thinking,” Beam said, “ ‘Man, this guy’s supposed to be our starter? I don’t see it right now.’ Until the pads came on, then he just hits another level.

“This is a tough kid. But he’s a quiet leader. Because he’s got this great smile, people kind of sleep on his skill set. He can just do it.

“There’s certain quarterbacks that don’t have the greatest arm, or don’t have the greatest speed or just doesn’t look right, but they win at every level. He’s that guy.”

Brookshire said the experience at Laney benefits him at SDSU.

“Being in a very diverse offense, which is what we are in now, I first had at Laney,” he said. “Getting used to spreading the ball around and having playmakers all over the field, that’s something that takes some getting used to, and I feel that got me ready for where I am today.”

Where he is today was a long time coming. Brookshire arrived on campus 2 1/2 years ago.

He was buried on the depth chart in 2019, when Ryan Agnew was the starter, and again in 2020, when Carson Baker was named the starter before a midseason switch to Lucas Johnson.

Brookshire finally got a shot in the shortened season’s sixth game, at Colorado, when others were either injured or didn’t have the confidence of the coaches.

Even that opportunity came with a catch. Brookshire had been sidelined for weeks with the coronavirus.

“He had COVID last year and he came back to Tuesday’s practice before we went to Colorado,” Hecklinski said. “That was his first practice in four weeks.

“And I asked him, ‘Jordon, are you ready to play.’ He looked me straight in the eye and he said, ‘Coach, I’m playing. I’m not ready to play. I’m playing.’

“And the third series of the game, he’s in.

“So he was learning by fire as he was going through, really, the last 2 1/2 games. He was learning on the field there in those game situations.”

He rushed for 50 yards against the Buffaloes — including one run for 20 yards — but appeared ill-equipped to get the passing game going.

Brookshire was 7-for-19 passing for 50 yards with one interception against Colorado, numbers that improved against Colorado State (14-for-24, 130 yards, one TD) and BYU (21-for-31, 230 yards, one TD, one INT).

He had a game-high 23 carries in the 29-17 win over the Rams.

Hecklinski said, “We got voided at tailback with some injuries and stuff, and he said, ‘Coach, put the ball in my hands. I want to win this game. Defense isn’t going back out. ...

“That’s Jordon, and that’s his work ethic that leads us to this point right now.”

Brookshire said the opportunity to play late last season boosted his confidence.

He said his focus from spring ball to fall camp has been on several aspects of his game:

Decisiveness: “It’s hard to compete if you are not decisive.”

Leadership: “Being a guy that the team can look at and can follow, leading by example, being a voice that they can listen to and a guy that they can trust.”

Accuracy: “A catch is a catch, but you want to put it where it needs to be every single time.”

On-field demeanor: “I don’t know if it’s so much hiding (emotions), but keep them in my head. ... There’s no reason to express that to the other team, or to even my own teammates.

“If they all look to me and I’m all out there frustrated, that’s not a good look for anybody. So that’s something I want to improve on.”

The biggest question Brookshire still has to answer is whether he can keep defenses honest by getting the ball to his receivers, something of a lost art for Aztecs quarterbacks the past decade in an offense dominated by the run.

Beam, for one, believes Brookshire can get it done.

“Look, I don’t profess to know everything,” Beam said. “I’ve only been coaching for 42 years and placed 20 players in the NFL.

“Let him do what he does. To me, you have to mold your offense around your guy, your trigger. Right?

“He can throw. Outs. Comebacks. Slants. He throws a great fade ball. The RPO.

“Then let it build as his confidence starts to go. A lot of his touchdowns for us were off play-action, coming on the boot(leg), hitting the corner route.”

Brookshire does seem at his best throwing when he’s on the move. When Brookshire struggled during a game at Laney, Beam said, the focus was on getting the QB back in a rhythm.

“Sometimes we’d throw five straight hitch routes just to get his rhythm,” Beam said.

Easing into the schedule with an opponent like New Mexico State — the Aztecs are a four-touchdown favorite — should benefit the new starter.

The first call Brookshire made when he learned he was QB1 was to his father.

“He’s always been my No. 1 supporter,” Brookshire said. “Even on my bad days, he’s there to call me and let me know everyone has bad days.

“And he reminds me of things from the past and things I have done well and (when something doesn't go well) to let it go and move on to tomorrow.”

That approach has finally been rewarded.

“It’s something I’ve been working hard for all year, the past few years,” Brookshire said of starting, “so just the immediate emotions were definitely high and I was very excited. ... I’m ready to go.”

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .