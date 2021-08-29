Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

How to Clear the Major Hurdles of Effective Content Marketing

By Bhavik Sarkhedi
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Although some believe content marketing is a simple undertaking, many marketers are still battling to grasp the concept altogether. According to Hubspot, approximately 77 percent of modern companies are using some type of content marketing strategy. But while some businesses think that having a successful content strategy is as simple as putting out a large volume of content, others know it’s not that easy.

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Content Marketing#B2b Marketing#Social Media Marketing#Content Marketers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
Related
Economyentrepreneurstime.com

How to market to B2B Lead

One of the most important things to understand is that leads are far more than just random people who might be interested in your business. A lead is someone who needs what your business has to offer. The only thing you should have to do is capture their attention and easily be able to convince them that your products and services supply that need.
Career Development & AdviceSearchengine Journal

3 Tips for Keyword Research & Content Localization Success

Good localization is just good SEO. Because having your content translated and localized specifically for your target market definitely helps that target audience find your content in the organic search results. And when they land on the page, localization helps them to understand your products and the services and to...
Technologytechgig.com

How TechGig strategised content marketing for this edtech client

“Content is king” is something that everyone is aware of in the current time. Be it the video content, graphical content, or textual content, each one has its own value in the market sharing a common goal. The goal is to impart knowledge in the market in a way that can help companies to grow, generate leads, and run efficiently. As a result, companies require forward-thinking marketers that are under the importance of.
EconomyEntrepreneur

7 Ways to Tweak Your Marketing & Sales Strategies for the New Economy

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. economic stability and opening has occurred amid the ongoing health crisis, it’s a good time for entrepreneurs and CMOs to think about what’s changed. How do you reach your audience with effective marketing and sales strategies in this new and different business...
EconomyRetail Wire

Can marketers successfully shift focus from acquisition to retention?

Targeting new customers with ads is getting tougher because of changes being made to protect online privacy, and a new survey says that it is compelling marketers to focus more heavily on customer retention instead of customer acquisition. Sixty-nine percent of retail marketers surveyed by events firm CommerceNext in a...
Marketinggoodmenproject.com

5 Common Content Marketing Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

Statistics show that content marketing is something that all industries can benefit from. For example:. Year-over-year growth in unique website traffic is 7.8x higher for content marketing leaders compared to followers (19.7% vs 2.5%). (Source: Aberdeen) Content marketing costs 62% less than traditional marketing and generates about 3 times as...
MarketingPosted by
Andre Oentoro

How To Prepare a Viral Content Marketing Strategy: The Ultimate Guide for Everyone

You must be coming across tons of viral videos on Instagram or Facebook every day. These videos are quite “contagious” in the sense that they grow on consumer minds in a way that does not let them get rid of them. Whether it's a personal trainer engaging in an amazing feat or a funny kid video, one might think why is this video so intriguing? Why is it everywhere on my feed? Why can’t I let go of it?
Economynewsbrig.com

Romanian marketing expert Robert Katai explains how to get the most out of your content – News Brig

Based in Romania, Katai is known for his podcasts and speeches covering the gamut of content marketing. A product manager at online graphic design platform Creatopy, he also works with clients as a freelance content strategist, and it is in this capacity that he was recommended to News Brig via our growth marketer survey. (If you have growth marketers to recommend, please fill out the survey!)
Personal Financestudybreaks.com

6 Tips for Creating an Effective Content Calendar

Writing material for your business is definitely important, but it’s just as essential that you know when you’re putting it out. A content calendar is a document where you can plan out the schedule for all the content you want to publish in a given period of time. Ideally, every business should have a content calendar, as it makes it easier to track all the content that’s supposed to be published on your various platforms so you don’t forget about any of them.
Economyautodealertodaymagazine.com

4 Keys to a Successful Digital Advertising Strategy

In recent years, those preferences have moved away from consuming television and radio content toward online content and streaming services. As a dealership, you pay attention to these trends and you know that digital advertising can be impactful, but how can you be sure your digital advertising is actually doing its job?
StocksEntrepreneur

5 Tech Stocks Under $10 to Buy in September

While the tech industry is expected to continue growing with the ongoing digital transformation of almost every industry, high-priced stocks might witness a pullback amid heightened market volatility. So, we think it could be wise to bet on low-priced stocks in this space O2Micro International (OIIM), Everspin (MRAM), PCTEL (PCTI), Socket Mobile (SCKT), and SilverSun (SSNT).These companies are all well-positioned to capitalize on the industry tailwinds. So, let’s take a closer look at these names.
StocksEntrepreneur

3 Fintech Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Surge by More Than 60%

Despite data security concerns, the fintech industry is expected to grow due to the rapid adoption of advanced technological solutions and the rising demand for digital transactions. Hence, Wall Street analysts believe fintech stocks SelectQuote (SLQT), GoHealth (GOCO), and Mogo (MOGO) have plenty of upside remaining. Read on. Even though...
Marketsdailyhodl.com

Cardano Clears Major Smart Contract Hurdle With Mainnet Upgrade Just Days Away

Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK), the company behind Cardano (ADA), says it has successfully added smart contract capabilities to its blockchain testnet. Smart contracts are programs that execute when predetermined conditions are met. The technology hopes to remove middlemen from countless institutions. The next step is a full smart contract...
TechnologyEntrepreneur

Still Working Remote? Use Marketing Automation to Stay Consistent.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Heraclitus said, “There is nothing permanent except change.”. Well, we’ve all witnessed the validity of that claim firsthand. COVID-19 came and changed everything. But with new things come uncertainties. We all went remote during COVID-19, but as Corona starts to ease its...
EconomyEntrepreneur

Increasing Efficiency and Transparency: Keys to Driving Performance Across Operations

Many people mistakenly think operations like product development, sales, marketing, finance, etc., all have different processes and goals. To certain extent, that’s true, but all these operations have common goals for driving the business forward. It’s the job of owners and their managers to leverage the right tools and strategies to keep these different departments running efficiently and in the same direction.
StocksEntrepreneur

Bear of the Day: Benefitfocus (BNFT)

Benefitfocus BNFT is a $400 million provider of cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The company's platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. I chose BNFT for the Bear of the Day for a couple of reasons...
Technologydatasciencecentral.com

Marketing Intelligence & Analytics Platform with Data Visualization Features

Today Marketers play the role of advanced and technical matchmakers as their job is to match their target consumers with the products and solutions that best meet their needs or wants. They are also responsible for matching their consumer segments with the content, messaging, creatives, and CTAs that best suits - across all the platforms and channels their audiences are on. Marketers generally face massive barriers to understand how customers engage with marketing campaigns and where & how to optimize them. Data visualization, preparation, charts, dashboards and stats are the top areas where talented and expensive marketing resources are getting exhausted and that too are misaligned. The experienced marketing analysts spend their time preparing data rather than analyzing it, which is the wastage of available resources and not utilizing it efficiently.
Technologymartechseries.com

Gartner Identifies Six Technologies That Drive Customer Acquisition and Digital Marketing Growth

Gartner Analysts Discuss the Most Influential Technologies and Trends for Digital Marketing During the Virtual Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo 2021. Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) are transitioning from a focus on customer retention last year to now looking to new customer acquisition and growth as they navigate into a post-pandemic world, according to Gartner, Inc. As the COVID-19 pandemic led many marketers to shift focus to pure customer retention strategies, it also brought an acceleration to digital transformations for many marketing organizations.
Credits & LoansEntrepreneur

Are low rates on crowdfunding loans real?

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. If you are like me, you don't like to take someone else's idea and assume it's true without first validating it. You like to...
Career Development & AdviceEntrepreneur

Using HR Helpdesk to Enhance Employee Productivity and Experiences

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. The need for personalization has increased across the board in business. Today, customers demand to be treated as if every product and service provided by an organization is tailored just for them. Right from marketing efforts to after-sale support, organizations need to personalize their processes to obtain the best results.

Comments / 0

Community Policy