Technology

Tiny magnetic beads and turkeys may lead to better prosthetic limbs

By B. David Zarley
Freethink
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA huge challenge of prosthetic limbs is getting them to behave as a natural limb would behave. They’re often heavy and clunky, leaving many amputees frustrated when trying to perform even basic tasks like picking up a ball. What’s more, prosthetic limbs are more than just practical devices to amputees....

