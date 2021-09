ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kansas State looks forward to the fresh start. Stanford hopes to build off the momentum of a strong finish. “I really believe last year, I think we were just kind of turning into the team we wanted be,” 11th-year Cardinal coach David Shaw said. “We weren’t perfect yet but we were playing really hard, a lot of things were coming together. Now I’m excited about having an entire arc with this group, the full 12-game slate and see how good we can be.”