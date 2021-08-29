California Department of Fish and Wildlife Reports Information Received Regarding a Gray Wolf in Kern County - It is Possible the Wolf Could be OR-93 that Earlier was Tracked near Yosemite National Park
Photo of OR-93 by Austin Smith Jr., Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. August 29, 2021 - Earlier last week, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) received trail camera video from May 15, 2021 showing a collared gray wolf in southwest Kern County. Though CDFW cannot confirm this at...
