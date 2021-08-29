Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California Department of Fish and Wildlife Reports Information Received Regarding a Gray Wolf in Kern County - It is Possible the Wolf Could be OR-93 that Earlier was Tracked near Yosemite National Park

goldrushcam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoto of OR-93 by Austin Smith Jr., Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. August 29, 2021 - Earlier last week, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) received trail camera video from May 15, 2021 showing a collared gray wolf in southwest Kern County. Though CDFW cannot confirm this at...

www.goldrushcam.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yosemite National Park, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Local
California Pets & Animals
Kern County, CA
Lifestyle
County
Kern County, CA
Yosemite National Park, CA
Lifestyle
Kern County, CA
Government
Yosemite National Park, CA
Government
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
Kern County, CA
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife Conservation#Kern#Cesa#Sierra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy