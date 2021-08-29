Cancel
Catching up in school: Which methods work best for students?

By Jill Barshay
Seattle Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTens of millions of students may now be months or, in some cases, even a full year behind because they couldn’t attend school in person during the pandemic. Significant setbacks are especially likely for the most vulnerable students — kids with disabilities and those living in poverty, who didn’t have a computer, a reliable internet connection or a workspace to learn at home. Educators will have to do something different for the 2021-22 school year to make up for those losses.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#High School#Education Technology#Elementary School#Northwestern University#The Seattle Times#The Hechinger Report#The Education Labs#The Fresno Bee#Everett School District#Everett Public Schools#Rand
