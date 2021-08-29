Cancel
College Sports

6 Days to Purdue Football: Jalen Graham

By Travis Miller
hammerandrails.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefensive touchdowns are fun, but Purdue only seems to get one per season. Today’s player had the 2020 defensive score. Detroit, MI (Cass Tech HS) Graham has a large role in 2021. He will likely play the hybrid safety/outside linebacker position that is so critical in today’s defenses. That means he needs to be ready for both the run and the pass.

www.hammerandrails.com

