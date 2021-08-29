Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Point Out Major ‘Drawback’ to Ken Jennings Possibly Being Named New Host

By Madison Miller
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y9A4K_0bgM3ZSb00

At this point, it’s unclear who will get that important full-time position as the “Jeopardy!” host and when it will happen.

We have gone back in time as “Jeopardy!” executives look to cycle through more guest hosts to buy time. Mayim Bialik, who was originally named the primetime host of any special “Jeopardy!” games, is starting off as the temporary host for a few weeks.

Following the scandal with Mike Richards, executives are likely looking for someone who won’t stir up any trouble for them. Richards had several sexist and derogatory statements from his past come to light.

Drawback of Ken Jennings as Host

Some fans on Reddit are discussing the possibility of Ken Jennings being named the host of the show. He is the most famous champion on the trivia show after 74 consecutive wins and over $2 million earned.

This Reddit user wrote about the “one major drawback” they see in him becoming the host.

One major drawback to making Ken the host from Jeopardy

“He would never get to play again. And, because of the infamous Game Show Scandals, I imagine producers wouldn’t want any close friends of Ken to compete with him as host. So no Brad, no James, no Pam or practically any other major Jeopardy contestant from the past 20 years. I would be happy for him if he was selected as host, but it would be incredibly sad to never see another “All Stars” or “Battle of the Decades” like tournament with past great champions,” the individual wrote.

There are a few holes in this line of thought, however. Ken Jennings is already unable to compete in “Jeopardy!” competitions. This is due to the fact that he is a consulting producer for the show. Buzzy Cohen is also no longer able to compete after he hosted the 2021 Tournament of Champions. It required him to collaborate very closely with producers and writers on the show.

Given Ken Jennings’ relationship with other former champions, many believe that their time on the show has also come to an end. This includes two of the most successful — James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter.

“I’m pretty sure you can’t hang out with the current consulting producer of Jeopardy and go to baseball games, get dinner together etc, be a fellow Chaser. and not raise the appearance of impropriety should you then go appear on Jeopardy. So James almost certainly can’t reappear. Brad, as fellow Chaser, probably also can’t reappear. I’d think it would depend on his level of contact,” they wrote.

Reason Jennings Wasn’t Originally Selected as ‘Jeopardy!’ Host

Ken Jennings also has controversy surrounding him.

The Wall Street Journal reported that he was not chosen as the “Jeopardy!” host initially because of the old controversial tweets that surfaced last year. One of which was from 2014 and read, “Nothing sadder than a hot person in a wheelchair.”

This controversy made him a less-than-ideal choice to executives in charge of the decision. The show has also relied on focus groups to select a host and these groups did not react well to Ken Jennings following the controversy.

It’s unclear if that has changed at all now that Mike Richards is no longer host or if he’s still on the “no” list.

Comments / 36

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

193K+
Followers
20K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
James Holzhauer
Person
Brad Rutter
Person
Mike Richards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Drawback#The Wall Street Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Hawaii StatePosted by
Outsider.com

‘SEAL Team’ Creator Adds Former ‘Hawaii Five-0’ Star To New Crime Drama

The SEAL Team creator has added a former Hawaii Five-0 star to his new crime drama. The new drama called Topangaland, follows a chill ex-cop who works for his infamous father’s private detective agency. The cases he works on takes him from Malibu to Topanga to Venice and other spots in Southern California. In Topangaland, the lead character will have to solve these cases all while juggling a complex relationship with his father and the rest of his oddball family.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Home Improvement’ Star Zachary Ty Bryan Drops Rare Pic With On-Screen Brother Jonathan Taylor Thomas

If you’re looking for photos that will take you all the way back to the 1990s a former “Home Improvement” actor has the images for you. According to PopCulture, Zachery Ty Bryan recently shared two photos on social media of him alongside one of his co-stars in the popular sitcom led by comedian Tim Allen. The fellow actor Bryan showcased was his on-screen brother, Jonathan Taylor Thomas. Also, their clothing and their hairstyles will take you right back to the 1990s.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Talks Going ‘Full Pelt’ in Portraying Beth Dutton

During a recent interview with Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly, the Beth Dutton actress opened up about portraying the hard-nosed businesswoman. If you’re reading, consider this your fair warning for spoiler alerts ahead about Season 3. If you haven’t caught up on the Paramount Network’s hit TV show by now, then what are you doing with yourself? Quit reading and start streaming the first three seasons on Peacock, the exclusive home to Yellowstone episodes. Now, back to Beth Dutton who left fans in a frenzy as the third season came to an end.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Are Ken Jennings And James Holzhauer Friends?

Throughout the long-running history of the brainiac game show "Jeopardy!," two men have emerged as television champions — Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer. Jennings, who became a household name in 2004 for his record-breaking run on the show, holds the current "Jeopardy" record for winning 74 consecutive games. Although Holzhauer follows in second place at 32 games from 2019, he amassed the most single game winnings at $131,127, per the "Jeopardy!" hall of fame.
TV & VideosPopculture

Inside 'Jeopardy!'s Decision to Pass on LeVar Burton as Host

Jeopardy is going through a bit of an identity crisis at the moment amid the hosting drama. While Mike Richards, one of the show's executive producers, was originally named as the full-time replacement for the late Alex Trebek, he subsequently stepped down from the position amid scandal. Since then, fans have been clamoring for Jeopardy to name LeVar Burton as Trebek's successor. However, it doesn't seem likely that he will be named as the new host. A new report from TMZ is shedding some light on the entire situation, including why Burton was possibly passed over by Jeopardy.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Current Champ Matt Amodio Sends Heartfelt Message to ‘Hero’ and ‘Inspiration’ Ken Jennings

Matt Amodio is quickly leaving his mark in the history of Jeopardy!. Currently, he ranks fourth among the players who have won the most money on the show. After an impressive 14 wins, Amodio has banked over $440,000. As a result, he’s right up there with legends like Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer. In fact, one of those legends is taking notice of the rising star.
TV ShowsPopculture

'Jeopardy!': New Host Frontrunner Revealed After Mike Richards Ousting

Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings, who was thought to be in the running to replace Alex Trebek in the first place, is reportedly now in the lead to replace Mike Richards. Sony Pictures Television was forced to restart its host search last week after Richards, the show's executive producer, bowed out of hosting because his offensive podcast comments were unearthed by a journalist for The Ringer. Jennings served as Jeopardy! guest host in January and February, and is by far the show's most famous contestant.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Speaks Out, ‘Disappointed’ About ‘Process’ of How New Hosts Selected

Now a consulting producer on “Jeopardy!,” Ken Jennings was the first host to take over the show following the death of Alex Trebek. Mike Richards, an executive producer and controversial selectee for the permanent hosting job, stepped into the role after Jennings. But little did the public know then, Richards was apparently insistent that he replace the most winningest contestant of all time. It’s all part of what Jennings sees as a disappointing process for determining who the next host(s) of “Jeopardy!” would be.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

Ask Matt: Reaction to the ‘Jeopardy!’ Debacle

Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
TV ShowsGossip Cop

Did Ken Jennings Lose ‘Jeopardy!’ Job Over ‘Bean Dad’ Controversy?

Ken Jennings still looks like the obvious successor to Alex Trebek as host of Jeopardy! But a series of off-color tweets caused a stir, and it may have completely derailed his chance to permanently stand behind the lectern. Here’s what happened. #BeanDad. Jennings co-hosts the podcast Omnibus alongside John Roderick....
TV ShowsShowbiz411

Mike Richards Out: “Jeopardy!” Should Alternate Between Ken Jennings and LeVar Burton

Mike Richards is out at Jeopardy. No one is surprised. The staff didn’t like him, neither did the viewers. After all the revelations, Sony TV should completely remove him. So now what? More guest hosts? No thank you. That’s enough. Let Ok en Jennings and LeVar Burton a alternate two weeks at a time. The fans want them. Sony TV has to grow up now and end this saga.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Ken Jennings reacts to Mike Richards' hosting exit: I hate that Jeopardy! "has to be sullied by backstage drama"

Jennings, who remains a consulting producer on Jeopardy!, tells The New York Times that the show is "one of the last pure things in a troubled age. And I hate that something pure like that has to be sullied by backstage drama.” Jennings was part of a small gathering Thursday at a ceremony at Sony Pictures Studios renaming the Jeopardy! soundstage after Alex Trebek. According to The Times, Jennings and fellow former contestant and guest co-host Buzzy Cohen had planned to watch Richards' debut. But they were escorted from the soundstage to a nearby green room and reportedly told that Richards was too nervous to have them in studio.

Comments / 0

Community Policy