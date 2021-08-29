‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Point Out Major ‘Drawback’ to Ken Jennings Possibly Being Named New Host

At this point, it’s unclear who will get that important full-time position as the “Jeopardy!” host and when it will happen.

We have gone back in time as “Jeopardy!” executives look to cycle through more guest hosts to buy time. Mayim Bialik, who was originally named the primetime host of any special “Jeopardy!” games, is starting off as the temporary host for a few weeks.

Following the scandal with Mike Richards, executives are likely looking for someone who won’t stir up any trouble for them. Richards had several sexist and derogatory statements from his past come to light.

Drawback of Ken Jennings as Host

Some fans on Reddit are discussing the possibility of Ken Jennings being named the host of the show. He is the most famous champion on the trivia show after 74 consecutive wins and over $2 million earned.

This Reddit user wrote about the “one major drawback” they see in him becoming the host.

“He would never get to play again. And, because of the infamous Game Show Scandals, I imagine producers wouldn’t want any close friends of Ken to compete with him as host. So no Brad, no James, no Pam or practically any other major Jeopardy contestant from the past 20 years. I would be happy for him if he was selected as host, but it would be incredibly sad to never see another “All Stars” or “Battle of the Decades” like tournament with past great champions,” the individual wrote.

There are a few holes in this line of thought, however. Ken Jennings is already unable to compete in “Jeopardy!” competitions. This is due to the fact that he is a consulting producer for the show. Buzzy Cohen is also no longer able to compete after he hosted the 2021 Tournament of Champions. It required him to collaborate very closely with producers and writers on the show.

Given Ken Jennings’ relationship with other former champions, many believe that their time on the show has also come to an end. This includes two of the most successful — James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter.

“I’m pretty sure you can’t hang out with the current consulting producer of Jeopardy and go to baseball games, get dinner together etc, be a fellow Chaser. and not raise the appearance of impropriety should you then go appear on Jeopardy. So James almost certainly can’t reappear. Brad, as fellow Chaser, probably also can’t reappear. I’d think it would depend on his level of contact,” they wrote.

Reason Jennings Wasn’t Originally Selected as ‘Jeopardy!’ Host

Ken Jennings also has controversy surrounding him.

The Wall Street Journal reported that he was not chosen as the “Jeopardy!” host initially because of the old controversial tweets that surfaced last year. One of which was from 2014 and read, “Nothing sadder than a hot person in a wheelchair.”

This controversy made him a less-than-ideal choice to executives in charge of the decision. The show has also relied on focus groups to select a host and these groups did not react well to Ken Jennings following the controversy.

It’s unclear if that has changed at all now that Mike Richards is no longer host or if he’s still on the “no” list.