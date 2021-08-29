Cancel
Family Relationships

‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond’s Advice to Her Children on Marriage

By Keeli Parkey
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AbsXx_0bgM3Xh900

Based on her television show, interviews, and her writings over the years, it appears that Ree Drummond knows what it takes to have a successful marriage. So, it’s not all that surprising that fans would want to know what marriage advice she has shared with her children.

She shared the words of wisdom she bestowed upon her children in November 2020. At the time, she was promoting her book, “Frontier Follies: Adventures in Marriage and Motherhood in the Middle of Nowhere.”

This was a project of essays Ree Drummond penned about her life with her family on her Oklahoma ranch, according to her website. As part of that promotion, she answered questions submitted by her fans on social media.

Unsurprisingly, one of those questions was about marriage. “What’s the biggest piece of marriage advice you have for your kids?” a fan of “The Pioneer Woman” wanted to know.

‘The Pioneer Woman’ Advises Children to Give More Than 50/50 In Marriage

In her answer, Ree Drummond said that she passed on the wisdom she had been told. These words offer a change of perspective on something many of us have heard before.

“I don’t know where I heard this piece of advice through the years, but I totally agree that in marriage you often hear that it’s 50/50, you have to meet each other halfway,” “The Pioneer Woman” shared. “But I found through the years that it actually needs to be 100/100 and let me explain.”

Drummond then described how giving 100 percent, instead of 50 percent, allows married couples to support one another more fully.

“If you approach it as 100/100, you’ll fill in the gaps during those times that your partner isn’t capable of giving their all, or they’re tired, or they’re sick, or they’re overloaded—and those things happen to married couples everywhere. That could be a very antiquated marital concept, but I’m 51. I’m a little antiquated myself,” she said at the time.

Ree Drummond and Her Husband, Ladd, Have Been Married For More Than Two Decades

The 52-year-old Ree Drummond has been married for more than two decades. She married Ladd Drummond in 1996, according to Biography.

After earning a degree at the University of Southern California, she planned to move to Chicago to study law. However, Drummond met and fell in love with Ladd. She then returned to her home state of Oklahoma.

As fans of “The Pioneer Woman” are aware, the couple had four children. They are Alex, Paige, Bryce, and Todd. They also added a fifth child, foster son Jamar.

Ree Drummond’s daughter Alex got married on the family’s Oklahoma ranch not too long ago. It’s probably a safe bet to say that she is doing her best to follow her famous mother’s advice.

