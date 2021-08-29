Cancel
Pete Carroll says Seahawks had no new injuries vs. Chargers

By Tim Weaver
There was a lot to like about the Seahawks’ dominant 27-0 win over the Chargers on Saturday night. Seattle’s defense was on-point from the start, their offense looked much-improved and in general the team displayed a lot more energy than during their first two preseason games.

Best of all, the Seahawks did not suffer any new injuries, according to coach Pete Carroll.

As far as the lingering issues go, tight end Colby Parkinson has a foot injury that won’t require surgery but will keep him out for a while.

Cornerback Tre Brown has a knee sprain but Carroll expects him to be able to play Week 1 against the Colts. That’s one of the reasons they traded for John Reid.

Defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche did not suit up against the Chargers and will be out a while longer. However, it’s hard to see where he fits in on the 53 man roster right now.

Teams have until Tuesday to make the cuts to get down to that number.

Seattle Seahawks: Initial 53-man roster projection before cuts begin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WaRg1_0bgM2r7M00

