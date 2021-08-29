Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Browns vs Falcons Predictions: Expert Picks and Betting Offers

By Sam Wilkins
NJ.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur football betting expert is here to offer up his very best Browns vs Falcons predictions and picks for their NFL pre-season clash today, which gets underway 8PM EST. The Browns are one of only a few teams with a 100% record in pre-season so far, whilst Atlanta are faring the opposite having lost both of their two games thus far.

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Mvp#American Football#Nj#Jaguars#Giants#Titans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Falcons Roster Update: Move to New RB

The Atlanta Falcons released their 53-man roster Tuesday, but were tweaking it less than 48 hours later. The team announced Thursday that the team had signed veteran running back Wayne Gallman. In a corresponding move, the team released running back Qadree Ollison. Gallman spent the first four years of his...
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

Browns vs. Falcons Preseason Preview

In years past, the final preseason game was an opportunity for players that were on the bubble of making the 53 man roster to receive the entirety of the snaps on both offense and defense. This season however, teams only have three preseason contests to work with in order to figure out their final roster heading into the regular season. While no formal announcement has been made in terms of Cleveland’s plans for playing time in Atlanta on Sunday, expect Kevin Stefanski to play it safe by utilizing this game as he would a normal fourth preseason in years past. Avoiding injury to any key pieces during non practice time situations has been an emphasis during the preseason, as very few of the starters have seen time.
NFLchatsports.com

Falcons QB Matt Ryan takes on new offense with younger backup by his side

ATLANTA -- Quarterback Matt Ryan has had almost every type of backup during his 14 years in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons. He has had experienced veterans and fresh-faced rookies. He has had guys who have seen much more than him and those who don’t know nearly as much about playing quarterback.
NFLarcamax.com

Fantasy football 2021: Atlanta Falcons preview

Knowledge is power and the greatest asset you can acquire in order to compete for a fantasy football championship. Here's your 2021 preview of the Atlanta Falcons, the 13th of 32 team profiles during draft season:. — 2021 Fantasy MVP: Calvin Ridley, WR. Ridley (ADP: 21) is being selected as...
Burlington Township, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Burlington Twp. football preview, 2021: Falcons should soar again

Head coach: Tom Maderia (117-65, 20th season at Burlington Twp.; 207-93 overall) Division opponents: Highland, Moorestown, Pennsauken, Timber Creek. Key players: Anthony Johnson, WR/DB, Sr.; Gage Miller, QB, Sr.; Jordan Dotson, LB/WR, Sr.; Ju-Juan Lee, RB, Sr.; Leland Williams, RB, Sr.; Adrien Gaines, LB, Sr.; Khoury Troutman, LB/DB, Sr.; Maurice Chestnut-Tillman, LB/DL. Sr.; Ian Mapp, OL/DL, Sr.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bruce Arians Has A Scary Admission On Antonio Brown

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of the 2020 season. After some uncertainty at the start of the offseason, Brown re-joined the Bucs for a second year, and head coach Bruce Arians is excited for how he looks now. Speaking to...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...

Comments / 0

Community Policy