Notre Dame Football: 2021 Season Record Predictions

The 2021 college football season is upon us, and Notre Dame is now just one week away from kicking off its official start to the 2021 season! We've spent all spring and summer breaking down the Notre Dame football team, but with the season started it's now time to make our final predictions.

In our latest podcast we do just that and make our predictions or the Notre Dame team in 2021.

To begin our analysis we break the season into four quarters (3 games each quarter) and go through each quarter. We break down which quarters are the most difficult, and why, and then discuss which part of the schedule will be the most defining for Notre Dame.

We also make MVP predictions for both sides of the ball before making our final predictions for Notre Dame, and here they are.

Bryan Driskell - 12-0, College Football Playoff berth

Vince DeDario - 11-1, College Football Playoff berth

If you want to know why we both believe Notre Dame is this kind of team listen to the podcast above and all the other podcasts we've had the last five months as we prepped for this 2021 football season.

