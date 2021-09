Matthew Dowd served as President Bush’s chief strategist during his 2004 reelection campaign and then went on to become ABC News’ chief political analyst for thirteen years. Later on, he was vocal about his disapproval of many of Bush’s actions during the Iraq war and in recent months he blasted Gov. Abbott’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Not long ago he appeared on an interview where he said that democracy is in peril and “the only fix to this is Republicans have to lose, and lose badly, in a series of elections, and I’m willing to do whatever I can, on any day I can, to make sure that happens.”