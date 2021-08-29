Cancel
Clemson, SC

This game has nothing to do with motivation...

tigernet.com
 5 days ago

Re: I am now convinced Dabo has the ESPN announcers on. I'm doing quite well here, especially lately. What do you mean "should" the Tigers deliver a win? I've been reading here for months the only question is whether or not Dabo runs up the score. The outcome has never been in doubt. TNET says Clemson has the best QB, best receivers, best Dline, best secondary, improved Oline, best popcorn vendors, jumbotron, never lose in Charlotte, Dabo is the greatest coach ever and Kirby can't coach at all...on and on it goes. How could Clemson not win this game and not win it big? Yet, there seems to be a little angst brewing amongst the TNETers. A guy like yourself, with your finger on the pulse of TNET must know, what gives? They don't think UGA could actually win, do they?

