Giga Chikadze calls out Max Holloway following TKO win over Edson Barboza at UFC Vegas 35

By Adam D Martin
 5 days ago
UFC featherweight contender Giga Chikadze called out Max Holloway following his third-round TKO win over Edson Barboza at UFC Vegas 35. Chikadze finished Barboza in the third round with an explosive knockout to emerge as one of the best featherweights in the sport. Now a perfect 7-0 in the Octagon, Chikadze will be one of the top-10 ranked fighters at 145lbs following this win over Barboza. And by taking out a legend of the UFC in Barboza in such an impressive fashion, it gives Chikadze the ammunition that he needs in order to start calling out the biggest names in the division.

