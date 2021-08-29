Man Claims Toyota Camry Rental Stolen Back By Company That Rented It To Him
A man visiting his family home in New Jersey claims his rental car was repossessed by the agency that lent it to him with no warning or cause. NorthJersey reports that Tarikh Campbell walked out of his house at 10:30 p.m. on the night of August 14 to discover that his rental car, a 2020 Toyota Camry, was missing. Unclear as to what had happened, all he knew was the car was taken from the driveway of his parents’ house with no warning.www.carscoops.com
