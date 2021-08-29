Cancel
Public Safety

Man Claims Toyota Camry Rental Stolen Back By Company That Rented It To Him

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man visiting his family home in New Jersey claims his rental car was repossessed by the agency that lent it to him with no warning or cause. NorthJersey reports that Tarikh Campbell walked out of his house at 10:30 p.m. on the night of August 14 to discover that his rental car, a 2020 Toyota Camry, was missing. Unclear as to what had happened, all he knew was the car was taken from the driveway of his parents’ house with no warning.

CarsPosted by
BoardingArea

Aftermath Of Man Whose Rental Car Was Repossessed By Avis

Some of you may have read the plight last week of Tarikh Campbell, the Teaneck New Jersey native who had rented an Avis rental car while visiting family back home. A graduate of MIT and instructor at Harvard, he walked out of his childhood home on August 14 and discovered the 2020 Toyota Camry he was renting from Avis at EWR was missing. That was the beginning of a bizarre story that Campbell shared on Twitter:
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Avis Stole a Mans Rental Car Back for No Reason

Renting a car is a pretty standard experience for most people. Usually, you show up, pick up the car, then drop it off again when you leave. Sure, there’s a wilder side to it, but those are usually edge-case scenarios. However, Tarikh Campbell certainly saw the wilder side of it when Avis literally stole his rental car. In doing so, Avis set off a storm of negative PR after Campbell took to Twitter to discuss the incident. The worst part? As far as I can tell, the rental company has literally zero justification for doing so.
