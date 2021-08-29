Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Willig, Williams & Davidson Voted Best Family Law Firm by Readers of The Legal Intelligencer

By MyChesCo
Posted by 
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Willig, Williams & Davidson announced that it has been voted the best Philadelphia area family law firm by readers of The Legal Intelligencer in the ALM publication’s “Best of 2021” survey. The firm is proud to have built one of the foremost family law practices in Southeast Pennsylvania, with six attorneys dedicated solely to the domestic relations needs of its clients.

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Relations#Family Law#Legal Service#Law Firms#Same Sex Marriages#Alm#Postnuptial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Montgomery County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Gov. Wolf Announces PFAS Funding Program Award

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf announced this week that the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) board of directors has approved Pennsylvania’s first funding award designed specifically to assist communities in the remediation of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a potentially toxic contaminant found in water sources and systems throughout the commonwealth.
King Of Prussia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Jared Trexler Named Chief Marketing Officer of The American College of Financial Services

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — George Nichols III, President and CEO at The American College of Financial Services, this week announced the addition of Jared Trexler to The College’s executive leadership team as Chief Marketing Officer. Trexler brings to The College 16 years of marketing experience, including leadership roles in financial education, investment, assets, and wealth management. He will join The College on September 7, reporting directly to President Nichols.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Commissions Jointly Issue Statement in Support of Masking in Schools, Early Learning and Child Care Settings

HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Commissions on African American, Latino, Asian Pacific American, Women and LGBTQ Affairs, overseen by Gov. Tom Wolf, released a joint statement in support of universal masking inside K-12 school buildings, early learning programs and child care facilities. “Our commissions were created to help protect and...
Lancaster County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Homicide Investigation in New Holland, Lancaster County

NEW HOLLAND, PA — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office and the New Holland Borough Police Department are investigating the death of a 65-year-old female who was found deceased in the 300 block of East Main Street, New Holland, Lancaster County. Authorities state that on September 1, 2021, shortly before...
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

PennEnvironment Applauds Regulatory Agency Vote to Approve RGGI

HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Independent Regulatory Review Commission (IRRC) approved Pennsylvania’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) Wednesday by a vote of 3-2. Established in 2008, RGGI is a bipartisan multi-state program that addresses carbon pollution by setting a cap on carbon emissions from power plants, which is lowered each year. It is considered the most successful state-level program for reducing global warming pollution in the nation. Currently, 11 Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states (Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia) participate in this program.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

The Salvation Army Responds to Hurricane Ida

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Salvation Army has activated its Emergency Disaster Services personnel in the Northeast to meet the immediate needs of survivors and first responders affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. The storm has severely impacted several areas of the Northeast U.S., including Pennsylvania, with the highest concentration of impact in Philadelphia and the southeastern region.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Passage Bio to Present at Citi 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) announced that Bruce Goldsmith, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Passage Bio, will participate in a virtual panel presentation, titled “What’s Next for Neurodegenerative Diseases,” at the upcoming Citi 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference, September 8-10, 2021. Format: Panel. Date: Wednesday,...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
MyChesCo

Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Honors the Lives of Pennsylvanians Lost to Substance Use Disorder

HARRISBURG, PA — Yesterday, Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) Secretary Jen Smith joined with the Pennsylvania chapter of Team Sharing, Inc., a national non-profit organization made up of parents who have lost a child to substance use disorder (SUD), to honor the lives of Pennsylvanians lost due to an overdose death. State lawmakers and other stakeholders also participated in the event, which was held on the steps of the state Capitol.
HomelessPosted by
MyChesCo

New Resource Details Evidence-Based Strategies to Address Impact of Lost Instructional Time

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Students across the country continue to return to in-person learning after more than a year of varied access to the educational opportunities they need to succeed. For example, some estimates show that 3 million students have either been consistently absent from or have not been actively participating in remote learning since the beginning of the pandemic.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
MyChesCo

2021 Turkey Survey Reports Due in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s two-month public survey on wild turkey sightings has ended, but participants are encouraged to report their July and August sightings through Monday, Sept. 6. Reports must be filed online, either by visiting www.pgc.pa.gov and clicking on “Turkey Sighting Survey” in the Quick Clicks...
EconomyPosted by
MyChesCo

U.S. Department of Labor Announces Establishment of Office to Modernize, Reform States’ Unemployment Insurance Systems

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Labor announced the establishment of the Office of Unemployment Insurance Modernization to provide strategic leadership as the department works with state agencies and federal partners to modernize and reform the unemployment insurance system. The new unit will develop and support implementation of the...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Provides Updates on Impact of Ida

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The City of Philadelphia provided the following updates regarding local impacts of Ida:. City offices will be closed to the public today, Friday, September 3 due to the continued impact of yesterday’s storm. The City will be operating essential services only. Employees who can work remotely should check with their supervisor and do so. City Health Centers will be open and operating regular hours. People can still access resources online through the City’s website, phila.gov.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MyChesCo

FDA to Hold Advisory Committee Meeting to Discuss Pfizer-BioNTech’s Application for COVID-19 Booster

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The following quote is attributed to Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Research and Evaluation:. “The administration recently announced a plan to prepare for additional COVID-19 vaccine doses, or ‘boosters,’ this fall, and a key part of that plan is FDA completing an independent evaluation and determination of the safety and effectiveness of these additional vaccine doses.

Comments / 0

Community Policy