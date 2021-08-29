Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Kanye West Finally Releases ‘Donda’ Album

By Jem Aswad
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H7PUb_0bgM0omp00

After five weeks, four official public listening sessions and millions of words of speculation from the media, Kanye West finally released his “Donda” album to streaming services on Sunday morning. It is unclear when the album was actually posted, but a press release from West’s label, Def Jam, arrived at around 8:15 a.m. ET. The album’s arrival time coincides thematically with West’s church-like “ Sunday Service” performances from recent years.

The album, which is nearly two hours long in its released version, changed dramatically over the course of the listening events — one in Las Vegas , two in Atlanta on July 23 and August 6 , and last Thursday in Chicago — with drastically different running orders and song selections and featured vocalists. Jay-Z, the Weeknd, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Pusha T, the late Pop Smoke, Baby Keem, Jay Electronica, Kid Cudi, the Lox, and many others appeared on its various incarnations. However, during the third and most recent event, Jay-Z’s fiery verses on “Jail” were replaced by new verses by DaBaby — setting off a firestorm of outrage online — and several other popular verses were dropped. However, the released version reinstates Jay-Z’s appearance and other popular, previously deleted ones by Kid Cudi and the Lox.

The Weeknd’s verse also appears; frequent West collaborator Mike Dean is credited on several cuts; and veteran producers Swizz Beatz and Gesaffelstein also receive credits on the eight-minute “Jesus Lord,” one of the most memorable songs from the listening sessions. 88-Keys, BoogzdaBeast and Jeff Bhasker receive production credits on other songs.

However, “Jail” also features a credit for Brian Warner, a.k.a. Marilyn Manson, who made a controversial appearance onstage during Thursday’s event. Between DaBaby, who was effectively proclaimed himself a homophobe with his public comments, and accused sex offender Manson, West was widely accused of trolling the public, among other things, after Thursday’s event.

Curiously, at the time of the album’s release, a “Jail Pt. 2” that apparently credits DaBaby by his real name, Jonathan Kirk, appeared on the Spotify track list but was blacked out and could not be played, which usually happens when the song has not been cleared legally for play by the streaming service due to a copyright conflict or some similar complication. However, the song became playable by 10 a.m. PT.

The album’s release also staves off a “release-date battle” with Drake that some had speculated might take place, given the recent social-media sparring between the two and the apparently imminent release of the Canadian rapper’s long-awaited “Certified Lover Boy” album — a battle that West almost certainly would have lost, given the extensive “Donda” previews and his audience-polarizing behavior in recent years.

It is also possible that this officially released version of the album is not necessarily final: West continued to remix and re-record elements of his 2016 “Life of Pablo” album for weeks after it was posted on streaming services.

Variety will have more on the album in the coming hours.

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

30K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jay Z
Person
Jay Electronica
Person
Kanye
Person
Pusha T
Person
Gesaffelstein
Person
Swizz Beatz
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Young Thug
Person
Baby Keem
Person
Marilyn Manson
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Jeff Bhasker
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kanye West Finally#Sunday Service#Spotify#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesVariety

Before Seeing ‘Shang-Chi,’ Here’s Everything You Need to Know From the Marvel Cinematic Universe

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is something of an anomaly within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in that when the title character makes his debut in theaters on Sept. 3, it will be with zero preamble from the world that’s been established by Marvel’s previous 24 features and four TV series on Disney Plus. Even Doctor Strange and Captain Marvel got nominal shout-outs before they showed up in their solo movies, but, as “Shang-Chi” makes clear from the outset, Simu Liu’s eponymous master of kung fu has been living a life of deliberate anonymity while Marvel’s superheroes have been saving the universe.
CelebritiesVariety

Ed Asner: His Life and Career in Photos

Ed Asner, the seven-time Emmy winner, “Lou Grant” and “Mary Tyler Moore Show” star and former president of the Screen Actor’s Guild, died Aug. 29. He was 91. With more than 400 credits, he stayed active as a voice actor and the central character in Pixar’s “Up,” Carl Fredricksen, was written with him in mind.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Drake Responds To Kanye West Leaking His Home Address

What the hell happened over the weekend with Drake and Kanye West? The two world-famous artists have been feuding on-and-off for the last few years and this weekend, tensions hit an all-time high after Drake's latest diss on Trippie Redd's new song "Betrayal." "All these fools I'm beefin' that I...
Brooklyn, NYNew Haven Register

2021 MTV VMAs: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo Lead Nominations

Shortly after announcing the VMAs would be heading back to Brooklyn this year, MTV has revealed the 2021 nominees. Justin Bieber leads with seven nominations, with “Peaches” receiving nods for Best Pop, Best Collaboration, and Best Editing. Megan Thee Stallion follows with six nominations, with “WAP” sweeping up categories that include Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

You Won't Believe How Much Kanye West Has Made From His DONDA Events

Watch: Kanye West Sings Emotional Song About Losing Family. "Can't Tell Me Nothing" about Kanye West's business prowess. The Grammy winner has raked in an estimated $12 million solely from his series of DONDA listening parties, according to Billboard. Ye debuted a rough cut of his 10th studio album on July 22 during a sold-out concert at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta. Estranged wife Kim Kardashian and their four children were in attendance, as well as Khloe Kardashian and 42,000 other fans. Each general audience member paid between $25 and $100 for a ticket, and the concert event live-streamed on Apple Music for free.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Soulja Boy Continues Calling Out Kanye West: "I Was The First Rapper Wit Kim Kardashian"

Soulja Boy has a bone to pick with Kanye West after the recording artist reportedly took his verse off of the song "Remote Control," which is featured on DONDA. Big Draco shared his verse on social media, claiming that Kanye told him it sounded great and that it was going to make the album. However, with the project out now on all digital streaming platforms, Soulja's verse was nowhere to be found.
CelebritiesComplex

Benny the Butcher Reveals Jay-Z’s Heard His Drake Collab, Says Hov Doesn’t Take Rivalries ‘Personal’

The Shooter for Griselda sat down with Adam22 and No Jumper where he gave an in-depth look at the many iconic figures who have guided his career. During a recent conversation with No Jumper, Benny The Butcher touches on his relationship with Drake, Jay-Z, Eminem, and Kanye West. Around the conversation’s 50 minute mark he explains that Jigga’s mentorship is something he holds dearly because Hov doesn’t have to take the time out of his day to give Benny advice.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Kanye West brings out Kim Kardashian in a wedding dress, stirs controversy at 'Donda' event

Kanye West — or YE, if his name change goes through — certainly knows how to capture headlines. As fans await the actual release of Donda, the artist held his third listening event for the upcoming album, this time at Chicago's Soldier Field. On Thursday night, West clearly wanted to send some kind of message as he brought out accused rapist Marilyn Manson and rapper DaBaby, who has been embroiled in scandal for making homophobic remarks. The evening closed with Kim Kardashian walking out in a wedding dress. Oh, and West appeared to light himself on fire.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Kanye West's Girlfriend Irina Shayk Caught Sneaking Out Of Ex-Boyfriend Vito Schnabel's Home While Rapper Holes Up In Atlanta Stadium Finishing 'Donda'

Kanye West's rumored girlfriend Irina Shayk was spotted suspiciously sneaking out of her billionaire ex-boyfriend Vito Schnabel's home as the rapper continues to be holed up in Atlanta attempting to finish his Donda album. Article continues below advertisement. The 35-year-old supermodel hasn't been seen with Kanye in weeks, but that's...
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Kim Kardashian Wears Mask With Zipper Face Holes To Support Ex Kanye West

Serving Rubber Man from “American Horror Story” couture, Kim Kardashian wore one of her most extra outfits to date to support Kanye West. The reality TV star went above and beyond to show that family and fashion come first even in a post-Kimye world. On Thursday, Kardashian attended the second listening event for the rapper’s forthcoming and much-delayed new album, “Donda,” at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where he is reportedly living until his new project is completed.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Lil Nas X Spoofs Drake’s Album Cover … With Emojis of Pregnant Men

Just hours after Drake finally, officially announced the release date for his long-awaited forthcoming “Certified Lover Boy” album — which apparently has a cover featuring several emoji-type images of pregnant women — Lil Nas X jumped in by posting a similar one for his long-awaited forthcoming “Montero” album… except with pregnant men. “MONTERO” THE ALBUM OUT SEPTEMBER 17, 2021 pic.twitter.com/M7qVwV1uOu — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) August 30, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) It’s just the latest move in Nas’ virtuoso social-media persona, which he spoke with Variety about for his cover story earlier this month. He’s...
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Kanye Thinks Kim Is ‘Still in Love’ With Him After She Attended His Album Listening Party

It looks like Ye is still holding onto hope for a reconciliation—or at least that’s what fans can gather from the latest of Kanye West’s Donda Kim Kardashian shout-outs. The Grammy-winning rapper hosted another listening party for his tenth studio album at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where his ex-wife was also in attendance. Naturally, Kanye took the opportunity to send a special message to Kim while she was in the audience. “Time and space is a luxury,” Kanye, 44, rapped during one song, before seemingly calling out the reality star directly. “But you came here to show that you’re...
Celebritieshypebeast.com

Rick Ross Shares Text Drake Sent Him Regarding Kanye Beef

During a promotional appearance on SiriusXM’s The Mike Muse Show for his new book The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide to Building Your Empire, Rick Ross shared his thoughts on the recently reignited beef between Kanye West and Drake. When asked about the highly public feud, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy