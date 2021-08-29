Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

‘I just want a pork pie’: judoka Skelley wins on golden day for ParalympicsGB

By John Ashdown
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jt3MC_0bgM0nu600

ParalympicsGB picked up a first judo gold of the Tokyo Games, with Chris Skelley triumphing in the men’s B2 -100kg event, and Britain’s rowers were also on top of the podium for first time, with victories in the PR2 mixed double sculls and the PR3 mixed coxed four .

The Grade IV dressage team also triumphed at the Tokyo Equestrian Park, with the trio of Lee Pearson, Natasha Baker and Sophie Wells adding to their medals from the individual events.

Related: Cockroft breaks T34 100m world record to claim sixth Paralympic gold

The 28-year-old Skelley came into the Games as the No 1 in the world and lived up to that billing with a narrow win over the USA’s Ben Goodrich in what was an attritional gold medal match.

“It’s been a long road for the last 11 years. It was hard after Rio,” said Skelley, who finished fifth in the 2016 Games. “It’s put a big target on my back, so I needed to get here and train even harder to stay where I am.”

Skelley’s eyesight began to deteriorate when he was 17, forcing him to stop playing rugby and leave his job as an apprentice to become a car mechanic. He was eventually diagnosed with oculocutaneous albinism.

“Eleven years ago, I was at the darkest part of my life because there was nothing left for me. The only thing that was left was my judo. To have that come true today, I can’t believe it.”

“That was the darkest part. Working towards it and having it just whisked away. I never expected to do this as a job. It’s my hobby. I love it because I love judo. And to stand here and talk to you now as a Paralympic champion … I’m lost for words. I just want a pork pie.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vX0Zr_0bgM0nu600
The British four celebrate gold in the PR3 mixed coxed four. Photograph: OIS/Bob Martin/Shutterstock

Lauren Rowles and Laurence Whiteley grabbed Britain’s first rowing medal of the regatta in the mixed double sculls, coming home almost five seconds ahead of the Netherlands in second place, with China taking bronze. That was swiftly followed by gold for the British quartet of Ellen Buttrick, Giedre Rakauskaite, James Fox and Ollie Stanhope, plus cox Erin Kennedy, who were imperious in the mixed coxed four, finishing more than 11 seconds ahead of second-placed USA, and France rounding out the podium.

“That’s 11 years unbeaten now,” said Fox, now a double Paralympic champion. “We are incredibly tough on ourselves, we are always pushing the standards, complacency is not an option for us. We’re always pushing the pace, it’s why we can go out there and do races like that.”

The dressage team surpassed expectations, taking gold despite the team being on largely inexperienced horses. “I don’t think any of us expected that in a million, trillion, gazillion years to be honest with you,” said Baker, who added gold to her silver in the individual event. “We’re all just so immensely proud of everything that our horses have done these last few days, and the way that they’ve dealt with it. They’ve been such professionals. We were hoping to come and maybe challenge for a bronze medal.”

Sign up for our Tokyo 2020 briefing with all the news, views and previews for the Paralympic Games.

There were also more medals in the pool for ParalympicsGB. Louise Fiddes picked up a silver in the women’s SB14 100m breaststroke, 17-year-old Ellie Challis matched that feat in the women’s S3 50m backstroke, and Scott Quin took bronze in the men’s SB14 100m breaststroke.

And there was another fencing silver on the piste, with the GB men’s wheelchair foil team narrowly missing out to China in the gold medal match.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Fox
Person
Sophie Wells
Person
Lauren Rowles
Person
Natasha Baker
Person
Scott Quin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralympic Games#Judo#Eyesight#British#Ois#Cox Erin Kennedy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Netherlands
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Grocery & SupermaketThe Guardian

Morning mail: supermarket shortages, Hanson v Nationals, Abba are back

Good morning. National cabinet meets today, with arrangements for international travellers to eventually quarantine at home up for discussion among the continuing arguments between states about easing restrictions as vaccination rates rise. In more joyful news for many, Swedish hitmakers Abba are finally reuniting, with their first new album in 40 years.
WorldThe Guardian

Afghan evacuee boy dies in Poland after eating mushrooms

Doctors at Poland’s main children’s hospital have said a five-year-old Afghan boy, recently evacuated from Kabul, has died and his six-year-old brother, who has undergone a liver transplant, remains in life-threatening condition after they ate poisonous mushrooms. The boys and their older sister fell ill last week after their family...
RetailThe Guardian

Voices from Australia’s Covid frontline: the store manager and the postie

Store manager at Woolworths, Fairfield Heights, Sydney. We’re a tight knit community here, and we bring a little something to all of our customers in these times, especially the elderly. Sometimes, we are the only people they speak to all day, and we have customers who will come in once a day, just looking to buy the simple things, but it’s the engagement for them.
NFLThe Guardian

Former NFL star Keith McCants dies of apparent drug overdose at age of 53

Former NFL player Keith McCants has been found dead at his home in Florida after a suspected drug overdose, according to investigators. He was 53. The Pinellas county sheriff’s office said that deputies were called to a St Petersburg home at about 5.10am on Thursday. McCants was dead inside the house, where others who made the 911 call also apparently lived.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

It has been quite a Storey for ParalympicsGB’s golden girl Dame Sarah

Twenty-nine years after first topping the podium at the Paralympics, Dame Sarah Storey is still at it as she closes in on history.Storey looks on course to become Great Britain’s most successful Paralympian after winning her 15th gold medal – and 26th overall – by retaining her C5 3000m individual pursuit title in Tokyo.She did it in style, beating her own world record before getting the better of compatriot Crystal Lane-Wright in the final.The 43-year-old has two more events to compete in as she tries to overhaul Mike Kenny’s British record of 16 golds.Storey’s achievements, which began way back as...
MLSnewyorkredbulls.com

Sean Nealis: 'I Want to Help Win Games Here'

Fresh off his new multi-year deal with the New York Red Bulls, defender Sean Nealis stated his intentions: it wasn't just about being here and playing here, it was all about winning here. "I love playing here and to get to play here for three more years is like a...
SportsThe Guardian

Curtis McGrath’s tilt at double gold still on after defending kayak title

Curtis McGrath belied his stuttering start in Tokyo to blitz the field in the men’s kayak single 200m KL2 final and defend the gold medal he won in Rio. A rudder issue had seen McGrath finish third in his heat on Thursday forcing him to qualify for Friday’s final via a semi-final that morning. But after coolly cruising through the semi-final, recording a Paralympic best time of 41.134, the star Australian delivered in the final.

Comments / 0

Community Policy