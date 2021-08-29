Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Flashpoint 8/29/21: Rep. Peter Meijer weighs in on disaster in Afghanistan after visit to war-torn country; county executives discuss controversial COVID safety precautions

ClickOnDetroit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – Disaster in Afghanistan as suicide bombers take aim at American troops and Afghan civilians trying to leave. We spoke with Michigan Republican Rep. Peter Meijer who just returned from a controversial trip to Kabul. New Today: US airstrike hits suicide bombers targeting Kabul airport. With school bells poised...

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Coronavirus
Detroit, MI
Health
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Hackel
Person
Peter Meijer
Person
Devin Scillian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Flashpoint#Covid#American#Republican#Oakland County Executive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Reuters

'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty to taking part in attack on U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" pleaded guilty on Friday to obstructing an official proceeding when he took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault by then-President Donald Trump's followers. Jacob Chansley, of Phoenix, Arizona, was photographed inside the Capitol shirtless, wearing a horned...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy