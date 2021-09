One of the many stars out and about at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice, Italy was Heidi Klum and her supermodel daughter Leni. Heidi was not only there to witness the event, but she was there to watch her offspring own the runway at the major fashion event that took place during the 2021 Venice Film Festival. The ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge was one proud mom as she watched Leni strut down the runway at the Piazzetta San Marco. The 48-year-old posed a video of Leni wearing a blue satin mini dress, a statement jeweled necklace, and a matching crown.