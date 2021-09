During the rise of ISIS, more than 6 million Iraqis were displaced and as of the end of July 2021, there were still almost 1.2 million internally displaced persons (IDPs). The majority, 76%, live in private settings or homes, and only about 15% of IDPs live in camps, according to UN OCHA Iraq. Of the 27 formal camps in Iraq, only two are in federal Iraq, AAF in Anbar and Jadah 5 in Nineveh. The remaining 25 are under the administrative control of the Kurdistan Regional Government. The remaining 9% of IDPs in Iraq live in sub-standard housing, such as makeshift tents and unfinished, abandoned or non-residential buildings.