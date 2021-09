The St. Joseph (Hamm.) football team kicked off 2021 play in the state of New Jersey on Friday when it faced Northeast (Pa.) in the inaugural Battle at the Beach. Cohl Mercado caught two long passes - including one for a touchdown - and also ran for a score as the Wildcats started the season with a 31-18 victory. The game was the first of 11 in the showcase over three days this weekend and also the earliest kickoff as football began around the state Friday.