Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Genesee County, NY

Genesee County 4-H seeks new volunteers and clubs

By Editor
westsidenewsny.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Genesee County 4-H Program is seeking new volunteers and 4-H clubs. 4-H is a youth development program for youth ages five to 18. Volunteers are essential to the program and they are able to share their hobbies with interested youth. Projects can be as varied as sewing, arts and crafts, cooking, animal science, and more. 4-H volunteer opportunities range from coordinating monthly club meetings to leading a one-time craft project.

westsidenewsny.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Genesee County, NY
Genesee County, NY
Government
Genesee County, NY
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#4 H Club#Arts And Crafts#Edu#4 H Clubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Reuters

'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty to taking part in attack on U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" pleaded guilty on Friday to obstructing an official proceeding when he took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault by then-President Donald Trump's followers. Jacob Chansley, of Phoenix, Arizona, was photographed inside the Capitol shirtless, wearing a horned...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy