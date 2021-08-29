Genesee County 4-H seeks new volunteers and clubs

The Genesee County 4-H Program is seeking new volunteers and 4-H clubs. 4-H is a youth development program for youth ages five to 18. Volunteers are essential to the program and they are able to share their hobbies with interested youth. Projects can be as varied as sewing, arts and crafts, cooking, animal science, and more. 4-H volunteer opportunities range from coordinating monthly club meetings to leading a one-time craft project.