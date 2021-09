Andrea Kirsh reviews "Alma Thomas; Everything is Beautiful," an expansive catalog published in conjunction with the traveling exhibition of the same name. Andrea says both the catalog and exhibition tell the under known history of Alma Thomas's life as an artist, educator, role model and inspiration to many. This exhibition is currently on view at the Chrysler Museum of Art through Oct. 3, 2021, and will travel to 3 other museums until Sept. 25, 2022 (information at the bottom of this post)! The catalog is available at the Museum or through Yale University Press.