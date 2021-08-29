Republican lawmakers hold listening session on proposed gas tax
Members of the New York State Senate and Assembly Republican Conferences held a listening session on August 20 with stakeholders across various industries to discuss the potential impacts of the Climate and Community Investment Act (CCIA), a proposal being advanced by Albany Democrats that could increase the cost of gas by as much as 55 cents per gallon and increase home heating costs by more than 25 percent. Another listening session was held earlier this month in Albany.westsidenewsny.com
Comments / 0