Chelsea: Everything that needs doing before the window closes

The Premier League is going into its first international break of the season (which will always be silly three games in, global pandemic to deal with aside for now). Before that, however, will be the close of one of the most blockbuster transfer windows in recent memory. Chelsea has brought in Romelu Lukaku and done a lot of outgoing business, but there is still much to be done before the window slams shut. What are the Blues’ priorities the next few days?