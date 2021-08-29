Honda Gifts Sweepstakes Winner First Civic Type R Limited Edition

A couple of months ago, the new Honda Civic hatch was revealed. We've been waiting for this car for some time and can't wait to drive it. With a load of new accessories available, this car is all about fun and joy, so we're certainly not the only ones who want to get behind the wheel. Unfortunately, we've had to curb our enthusiasm for a lot of new vehicles that we want to try out because of the global shortage of semiconductor chips. This has slowed or stopped production for countless different brands and their respective models. Fortunately, a dealer notice sent out yesterday confirms that the Civic hatch won't be delayed.