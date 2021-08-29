These 10 Universities Have the Most Valuable Dropouts

Some say a college diploma is the start to a long, successful career. Billionaires like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg might disagree. The two ex-Harvardians are among the world's most famous college dropouts ⁠— but certainly not the only people who have left school to make it big elsewhere. Dell Technologies founder and CEO Michael Dell left the University of Texas at age 19, for example, while Oracle co-founder and CEO Larry Ellison dropped out of the University of Illinois.