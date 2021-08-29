Cancel
Doraemon Anime's Birthday Special Reveals Guest Cast Members

By Aug 28, 23:00
Anime News Network
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInori Minase, Tomoaki Maeno, Mikako Komatsu, Toshiyuki Morikawa guest star in special airing on September 4. TV Asahi revealed more details on Saturday for the upcoming "Doraemon Birthday Special" anime that will air on September 4 at 6:56 p.m. JST. The special will feature the following guest cast members:. The...

www.animenewsnetwork.com

