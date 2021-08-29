Rip Current Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 05:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-10 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. Target Area: Southern Nassau HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the coastal flood statement less than 1/2 foot inundation above ground level expected. * WHERE...Southern Nassau County. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through Friday evening. For the, from 9 AM to 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Life- threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The high risk of rip currents may continue into Saturday.